The new ink on the arms and chests of Iowa State’s offensive linemen follows the same guidelines as Fight Club. The first rule of Fight Club is you don’t talk about Fight Club. Same goes for the “O.G.” tattoos that adorn the big uglies.

“It’s in house,” redshirt freshman Trevor Downing said.

Fair enough. Either way, getting those tattoos were part of the necessary bonding process that needed to take place with the guys up front. The offensive line is one of the most experienced position groups on the already experienced roster, but the one that has struggled to gain its footing. Until now.

The jury will be out on how much improvement the Cyclones made on the line over the last nine months until the season opener, but one thing is certain: they’re closer off the field. That, they hope, will translate to on-field success.

The linemen drove up to a lake house this summer in Minnesota, driving Downing’s party bus and just got to know each other as people.

“That trip brought us all together pretty close,” Downing said. “And we spent three days together or something. We all had a great time going the casino, boating every day. It was an awesome time.”

That camaraderie is where it has to start. Feeling comfortable with, and have trust in, the guys next to you is just as important as the technique of playing on the line.

“I challenged them with the mentality that we carry, not only on the field, but off the field,” offensive line coach Jeff Myers said. “At times, I felt like when we first got here, that room was kind of beaten down a little bit and was kind of looked at as the reason why (we weren’t successful). And that was something that I felt like, we need to really get out of them.”

It starts with the seniors. Words like improving and growth are almost pejorative at this point. They want results.

Julian Good-Jones, Collin Olson, Josh Knipfel and Bryce Meeker are the guards and tackles currently with the starting group, and make up 95 of the 107 starts ISU returns in its first five. Good-Jones, Knipfel and Meeker are also more than 300 pounds each, a deviation from what ISU linemen looked like four or five years ago.

Good-Jones and Meeker are scholarship players signed by the Paul Rhoads staff. Olson joined the team as a walk-on. Knipfel played one season in junior college at Iowa Western, and jumped to ISU before his recruiting could heat up. The variety of experiences have informed their paths.

“We always felt like we were always the weakest group on our team,” Knipfel said. “The defensive line is really good, our defense in general is really good, we’ve had good quarterbacks, we’ve had good running backs with David (Montgomery) and good receivers with Hakeem (Butler) and all those guys.

“With us, we were inconsistent. We’d show flashes where we were really good and then the next game we weren’t as good as the week before. Figuring out the consistency and confidence and knowing each other was the toughest part. After last year and after the bowl game and going through an offseason all together, it’s just like, ‘Alright, we get who we are.’”

The seniors have been through the wringer. Three-win seasons dotted their first couple years while position changes, particularly for Good-Jones, underscored the next couple. ISU is still tinkering with positions in preseason camp, but being in year four or five of a collegiate program allows each player to have a confidence they made lacked previously.

“If you look at the offensive line now, there are some good football players that have really continued to grow and develop throughout their three or four years here that we’re really excited about,” offensive coordinator Tom Manning told the Ames Tribune. “The offensive line, it’s a process. If you take a quick fix, you’re going to always be trying to find a way to have a quick fix.

“Our belief is to recruit really tough kids that have a passion for football, get them in our program, let them be in our strength and conditioning program and do everything we can do from our end.”

The offensive line helped Montgomery, now with the Chicago Bears, reach 1,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons, but most people outside the program gave credit to his ability to break tackles — he led the nation in forced missed tackles the last two years — for the feat. There is no known commodity, besides quarterback Brock Purdy, in the backfield this year, so the necessity for consistent play up front has never been higher.

Fundamentally they’ve gotten better with their techniques and watching film on what they could have done better last year,” Purdy said. “You know, they’re all returners, so they watch film on themselves of last year. They did that this summer, they’re always up there. We look great in our OTAs and everything, so I’m excited for them this year.”

There are a few names among the youngsters that could help in that area. Colin Newell, an Ames native, started 12 games at center as a redshirt freshman and should be more comfortable with a full year and offseason under his belt. He even helped pull Downing out of a muddy farm field this summer, diversifying his familiarity with his teammate.

Downing and Joey Ramos, both redshirt freshmen, are pushing the first group and Robert Hudson is slotted behind Knipfel at right guard. For the first time in years, there is true depth on the offensive line, which is a far cry from when Campbell and Co. arrived four years ago.

“Other than Jake Campos, there wasn’t really a veteran player in our building process to build with and around,” Campbell said. “You’re really rebuilding an entire offensive line from scratch. That takes time, it takes recruiting and the willingness to play those guys to get experience and develop them. How do you shortcut that? You can junior college or you can grad transfer, but the bluebloods of the college football world, that’s what they do.

“We’ve gone with the philosophy of we’re going to build it slow, we’re going to build it right and then at some point we’ll have the ability to turn the tide. You hope we’re finally at that point. But I think you saw vast improvement the second half of the season last year from that group. That’s where that experience started to pay off for us.”

Myers has seen a rebuilding project of this kind before. He sat out as a redshirt in 2010 during Tim Beckman’s second year at Toledo before truly beginning his career. The Rockets averaged 167.4 yards on the ground in 2010 and produced a 1,000-yard rusher, but lacked consistency. When Myers was a senior, Toledo averaged 256.4 yards rushing while Kareem Hunt ran for 1,631 yards — one of his fellow teammates, Greg Mancz, is still in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

“We all started for three years, that class,” Myers told the Tribune. “And I think that’s when we finally turn the tide. We all played as redshirt sophomores, but our junior and senior year; we preach to these guys a lot about it’s about what you leave behind, it’s about how you change the program and how you change your position room.

“What was nice for us after we graduated and left was the guys that stepped up and played the next year, right when she was everybody’s big fear. You know, they didn’t miss a beat. They were better than we were. I took pride in that.”

Going into year four in Campbell’s system, ISU is poised to hit its stride as an offensive line and see the fruits of their labor. And it’s been the off-field confidence and continuity that has seen an uptick on the field through preseason camp.

“Confidence is continuing to build, they have great talent and it’s our job to make sure we’re getting everything out of them,” Manning told the Tribune, “so they have a chance to be successful.”