Cross country season runs for just two months from late Aug. to Oct. if teams are so lucky to qualify for the state race. Last season Jaylene Karolous made the trip as a freshman. Now Perry cross country hopes to send even more to Fort Dodge along with the rising sophomore.

Part of that process started last season for head coach Ryan Marzen. Also the assistant principal at Perry Elementary School, Marzen is ready to turn in his homework on all the courses’ hills and curves Perry will battle this year, and for extra credit put together a science project to prepare the team even more in 2019.

Even with the basics of learning the course maps, Marzen said he hopes to bring strong methodology and more advanced analysis to the table.

“I did a lot of prep work last year with just the courses,” Marzen said. “When we get a course map, I punch it into our running maps and try to see how much elevation there would be so we can compare it from course to course.”

He added that this will help the team make adjustments and understand how their times may fare compared to previous marks since not every map is a true 5k run course.

“So if you think about students who want to have a personal record every race, it might be more difficult with extremely hilly courses compared to a flat and fast course.”

Having done “all the legwork” in 2018, Marzen said he can go into the course prep and also discuss runners the team will be alongside on a team and individual level. With all that in mind, Marzen said he hopes the team can be better prepared with a strategy in mind for courses that might call for a more conservative starting pace than others.

To help create a personalized guide, Marzen is bringing a look at more data to break strategy down to a molecular level with VO2 max scores starting at the beginning of the school year.

In short, the test measures the maximal oxygen consumption for peak performance. Data used measuring runners’ intake can help discover ideal paces to memorize for courses. Marzen said it will help his runners get paces for their 400, mile, two-mile, and 1k marks, instead of everyone focusing on the same goals at each level.

“You can go up to whatever runner to say, ‘Hey, you know you’re going to be doing a four-mile repeat at six minutes per miles.’ And another person might be doing four miles at seven and a half minutes,” he said.

While all of that jargon is a little overwhelming for some students, Marzen said it’s a matter of introducing things “little by little.” That’s not only to prep for upcoming races but the future beyond school.

“I think one of the greatest things about being a teacher and a coach is instructing them all that so when someday they graduate and go on to the real world,” Marzen said. “Hopefully, they can use some of the things they’ve used in cross country and be able to apply it to their lives and with running”