BELOIT, Wis. — Harrison Wenson hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 5-3 win over the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday. With the victory, the Bees swept the four-game series.

The grand slam by Wenson capped a five-run inning and gave the Bees a 5-0 lead after Francisco Del Valle drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

After Beloit scored a run in the sixth, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Lester Madden hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Nick Ward.

Burlington starter Robinson Pina (5-7) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Rafael Kelly (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed five runs on just three hits over five innings.

Burlington improved to 10-4 against Beloit this season.