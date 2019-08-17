ISU won its final overseas game in dominating fashion

The Iowa State men's basketball team will return to the United State in the coming days fresh off three wins in its overseas trip to Italy.

ISU toppled the Ivory Coast national team 98-69 on Saturday in Vicenza to finish off its foreign tour, which is allowed every four years under NCAA rules. The Cyclones also beat the Siena all-stars and the Netherlands 'B' national team.

Solomon Young led the way for ISU with 17 points, and was named the player of the game by the site host. Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon each scored 13 points while Tre Jackson added 12. Zion Griffin scored 10 points for an ISU offense that shot 53.8 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from 3.

ISU will begin its 2019-20 campaign against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 5 at Hilton Coliseum.