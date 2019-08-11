Burlington starter Clayton Chatham went six innings, gave up five hits and one run, Justin Jones hit a two-run homer, and reliever Eduardo Del Rosario finished as the Bees beat the red-hot Kane County Cougars, 2-1, in a Class A Midwest League baseball game Saturday night at Community Field

Chatham and Cougars starter Luis Frias locked up in a good old-fashion pitching duel at Community Field Saturday night. Frias went five innings, gave up four hits and both runs.

Chatham gave up the lone run in the first when Joey Rose singled to left and scored on a Buddy Kennedy double.

Burlington answered in the second. Nonie Williams walked. Jones followed by sending a 1-1 pitch over the fence in left.

And that was all the scoring. Both pitchers settled down.

The relievers did their job, and the Bees won it.

Bees’ shortstop Adrian Rondon was 2-4 on the night, with a double.

The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Sunday for the second game of the three-game set.