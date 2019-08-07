Sophomore end now weighs 262 pounds

Size was the name of the game for Iowa State sophomore Zach Petersen this offseason. But not just any size — good size. The 6-foot-4 defensive end added over 30 muscled pounds to his frame since last season, and he’s in a position to see playing time this season as senior JaQuan Bailey’s backup.

Petersen saw limited action in eight games last year as a true freshman, and one thing that he and defensive line coach Eli Rasheed discussed was adding muscle.

“I knew I needed to put on weight,” Petersen said. “I was one of the smallest guys in the room. At like 230, it’s kind of hard to go up against guys like Josh Knipfel (6-foot-5, 305 pounds), who is a pretty big dude.”

As a senior at North Scott in 2017, Petersen notched 10 sacks for a state quarterfinalist team and earned all-state honors. Back then, his weight wasn’t as much of a priority; his diet plan partially consisted of his dad occasionally encouraging him to drink a glass of chocolate milk.

His food intake has been considerably more regimented at ISU.

Petersen worked with the Cyclones’ nutritionist, who encouraged smart weight-gaining habits, including drinking a protein shake before bed. The idea was not simply to add on fatty pounds, but to gain muscle.

“So you actually put on the good stuff,” Petersen said.

Petersen and Rasheed’s target weight for him was in the 260-265 pound range, and that’s where is he now. He’s still lean enough to move — Petersen doesn’t feel sluggish — but he’s now added some more force.

“Zach Petersen’s got a lot of power,” senior defensive lineman Jamahl Johnson said. “He’s a very powerful, stout d-lineman, and he’s gonna be great for us this year.”

In high school, Petersen relied upon simply bull-rushing the backfield, and it worked since he was stronger than opposing offensive linemen. However, he’s now learning the finer techniques of pass-rushing.

“Zach’s had a good summer,” defensive line coach Eli Rasheed said. “Zach knew that he had to get bigger. He’s 262 (pounds), so he’s done a good job. He’s ready, and he’s gotta get better in the pass rush, and he’s worked hard this summer.”

Petersen has the benefit of watching and learning from preseason all-Big 12 pick JaQuan Bailey, a potential future pro and one of the top defensive ends in the country. Bailey, a senior, has started the last 33 games of his career and has 31.5 tackles for loss, fifth-best in school history.

Petersen said he’s learned plenty about pass-rushing simply from observing Bailey.

“With JaQuan, he’s a real technical dude, so I watch his footwork a lot and his hands. He’s really good with staying away from people and using his hands and quickness,” Petersen said.

Petersen and his bulkier — but not too bulky — frame should be an asset to an ISU defensive line that is the deepest it’s been in years. He’ll have his first chance to see action when the Cyclones open their season at Jack Trice on August 31 against Northern Iowa.

“Just be the best I can for the team,” Petersen said of his ambitions this season. “Everyone’s got personal goals, but for me, it’s more I just want to be there for the team.”