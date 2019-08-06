It may not have been the ending that the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team would have wanted, but it certainly was a strong one.

Highlighting their best season in over two years, Mustang junior Logan Smith was rewarded with a Class 3A third-team All-State selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Smith’s entry onto the All-State list came as a pitcher where a lot of his success came from. While there have been a lot of deserving candidates, there’s just no getting past the junior’s 103 strikeouts which not only ranked third across all Class 3A pitchers but 12th across the entire state of Iowa.

Smith pitched just over 63 innings of work and ended with a record of 8-2 for the 2019 campaign. The junior also posted a mark of just ten earned runs allowed all season, a top ten mark among those pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched on the season. Opponents had a tough time against the right-hander hitting just .130 against him all the while being walked just 14 times all year long.

“Logan is a prime example of what dedication to your craft will do for you,” said head coach Byron Peyton. “He put a big emphasis on bettering his mechanics this past off season and I could really tell by the way he was able to move on to more complicated things. His off-speed pitches really accent what is one of the better fastballs I’ve seen in recent memory.”

A lot has been working for Smith in a strong junior campaign but he narrowed it down to just a few things.

“Locating my pitches has always been something I’ve worked on all off-season and I feel it’s really paying off now,” began Smith. “I’ve been very aware of what pitches I’ve been throwing in what spots but I also feel I’ve been pretty smart when it comes to what to use and when to use certain pitches.”

That same skill and dedication for the game of baseball also seeped into his Smith’s time in the batters box. The junior knocked in 20 runs on 30 total hits offensively. That’s all while walking 20 times throughout the course of the season. Only seven conference batters earned more walks than Smith ended the season with a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage at 38.9 percent.