Future Husker Isabelle Bourne earned a silver medal as Australia came up just short in a 74-70 overtime loss to the United States in the FIBA Women's Basketball U19 World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Bourne, a 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, managed two points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in the championship game against USA Basketball. In a game that was close from start to finish, Australia led 23-22 at the end of the first quarter and 40-39 at the half. The two teams were tied at 53 after three quarters and tied at 66 at the end of regulation, before the United States outscored Australia 8-4 in overtime.

Australia finished the tournament with a 5-2 record with both losses to the United States. In Australia's opening game of the World Cup, USA Basketball cruised to a 79-56 victory over the world No. 7 Gems. The U.S. U19 team was coached by former Nebraska assistant coach Jeff Walz.

Bourne was a key contributor for Australia throughout the seven games at the U19 World Cup, averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.1 minutes per game for the Gems.

Bourne will travel from Thailand to Italy later this week to join her Nebraska women's basketball teammates in their 10-day tour of Europe, Aug. 1-11. The Huskers are expected to play three games in Italy and Spain while touring Rome, Florence and Barcelona.