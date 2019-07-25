SLATER — Ballard baseball won the Raccoon River Conference for the first since 2007 this year. The Bombers won 25 games, their highest total since at least 2007. They won a district. And wound up just one game away from reaching their first state tournament since 1989.

By all accounts, it was a dream season.

That didn't, however, make it any easier on Wednesday night when Boone awoke the Bombers with a 10-3 win in a substate matchup, ending Ballard's exceptional year.

Ballard finished the season 25-9, while Boone (20-12) will advance to their second-straight 3A state tournament. Ranked No. 10, the Bombers had confident hopes to reach the state tournament, but fate wasn't with it.

“You get seven innings away, and you're in shock,” junior Kade Reinertson said. “You get beat 10-3 against a good Boone team, and you don't know what hit you.”

Boone came out with bats blazing, and they scored in each of the first six frames. The second inning was particularly nightmarish for Ballard. A string of hits — including a bunt hit and a swinging-bunt single — plus a dropped fly ball contributed to a five-run inning that knocked the Bombers backward and gave Boone a 6-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

“It sucks. That's what we're kind of feeling right now,” Ballard senior Jack Luster said, “but we're just reflecting on the past year and what we've kind of set. The thing that we can look back on is, we set the pathway. We showed, this is what you gotta do to get it done.”

Any discussion about Ballard's exceptional summer, just two years removed from a losing season, begins with the Bombers' senior class of eight. The seniors combined for 55 percent of both the team's hits and innings pitched this season, but even more than that, they altered the way the Bombers approached the game.

“These seniors set the groundwork,” Reinertson, one of three juniors, said. “A couple years ago, we'd have one, two guys (at workouts) in the offseason, and these seniors would text in the group chat, 'Everybody be there.' It meant a lot to them. It meant a lot to us. I think we averaged 25 guys in the offseason every practice.”

The seniors were also on the mind of coach Nick Steenhagen, the Raccoon River coach of the year. He similarly praised the seniors for their offseason discipline.

“I think the biggest thing we talked about is that these seniors have changed the culture of this program,” he said. “It sucks. It hurts. I wish this group could've had that opportunity. We thought we had the pieces there, but hats off to Boone. They came ready to go, and they've been there (to state) before, so they know how to get there. It just didn't go our way tonight.”

A year ago, the Bombers were heavy-hearted after a narrow defeat in the district final against Oskaloosa, and vowed to return. This year, they did that, reaching the substate.

“Just looking around how, last year, from Oskaloosa to now, how much we changed the culture of this entire program, just means a lot,” said senior Cody Wolfe, fighting tears like so many of his teammates.

Program-changing isn't a hyperbolic descriptor of the seniors, and the Bombers are hoping to prove that in the future.

“Those seniors made this program go,” Reinertson, a Valpairaso commit, said. “They were on us to get to practice. They were on us to set things up. They were on us to get extra hits after practice, before practice. They led (by) example. I don't have to come in and brainstorm, how do I lead by example next year? These guys taught me.”

On Wednesday, the Bombers could never mount a comeback against Boone ace Bret Price, who threw all seven innings. Ballard hit him hard in the first inning and scored a run thanks to hits by Reinertson and Wolfe, but couldn't get anything going against him in the heart of the game. Luster shot some life into Ballard with a smashed home run to center field in the sixth inning, and the Bombers plated another after a Brooks Fleischmann walk and a Sam Petersen single in the seventh, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Boone got a big performance at the plate from Price (3-for-5, two runs, two RBIs), Jake Lewis (2-for-4 with a home run), and several others as they accumulated 15 hits.

“We're just seeing the ball really well and we hope to carry it into Principal Park,” Lewis said of next week's state tournament.

Throughout the game, it seemed that Boone's pokes always fell in for singles, while Ballard's hard-hit balls went directly into mitts.

Said Steenhagen, Luster and senior Peyton Culp: “That's baseball.”

They also agreed that it's been a special ride for this senior class, which shepherded the Bombers to new heights. The dream season may have ended, but they hope they've left a blueprint for Ballard baseball to come.

“It's definitely a special group,” Steenhagen said. “And they're gonna be best friends for the rest of their lives. We're gonna miss them a lot.”