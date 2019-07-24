WASHINGTON — The Wilton High School baseball team learned history will, indeed, repeat itself.

Last year, the highly touted Beavers seemed headed to the state tournament, but unranked Centerville ousted them in the substate game.

Fast forward to 2019.

Wilton is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and faced unheralded Central Lee at Dick Sojka Memorial Field in Washington Tuesday night. The Beavers had their ace pitcher on the mound. Jared Townsend entered the game with a 9-0 record and a 0.29 earned run average.

He lasted just three complete innings. Central Lee knocked off the Beavers, 14-0, in five innings.

The Hawks (21-2) advance to Monday's state tournament quarterfinal round at Principal Park in Des Moines. It will be their first appearance at state since 1997.

"The message was we knew it was possible," Central Lee head coach Shane Weirather said. "Centerville did it last year" by a 13-0 score. "An unranked team comes in and beats them."

Townsend put the Hawks down in order in the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second. He walked leadoff hitter Luke Simmons and Jadon Hawk singled him to second. Freshman Alex Sandoval hit a chip shot into shallow right field and turned it into a two-run triple.

Townsend struck out the next two batters, but the Hawks weren't finished. TJ Stutes beat out an infield single and Sandoval scored. Stutes stole second base and raced home on Tyler Hopp's single to right center.

It was 4-0.

Townsend seemed to regain his form, again putting the Hawks down in order in the third inning, but then came the fourth when Central Lee erupted for 10 runs on only three hits.

They took advantage of five walks and four Beaver fielding errors. Townsend gave up Central Lee's first 11 runs, six of them earned. Three Wilton pitchers threw 52 pitches in the fourth inning. Townsend never got an out in the inning and was relieved by Cory Anderson, who lasted through five batters. AJ Boston got the final out of the inning.

Meanwhile, Central Lee senior righthander Waylon Weirather (8-1) went the distance for the win. He gave up four hits and four walks while striking out four.

Townsend (9-1) is a University of Iowa baseball recruit.

"Our pitcher is going to Iowa, too," coach Weirather said, "but he's going to be an electrical engineer."

Waylon Weirather fanned the first batter he faced, but two singles and a walk loaded the bases. Brock Hartley then fouled a full-count pitch and catcher Simmons grabbed it for the second out. Ashton Stoelk followed by bouncing out to shortstop Hawk to end the threat.

The Beavers only got one more runner in scoring position the rest of the game.

Central Lee finished with seven hits. Hawk went 2-for-3 and scored three runs. KJ Skow and Sandoval each had two RBIs.

It was the first time this season that Wilton (24-5) was shut out.

"They thought we were the underdogs," coach Weirather said. "The perception was that we were the underdogs."

Despite just two losses on the season, Central Lee never appeared in the rankings.

"I think they think that we don't play a good brand of baseball down here," coach Weirather said. "I don't think us not being ranked affected us. Obviously, the rankings don't mean anything now."

Upset seems to be the trend in Class 2A this season. Of the eight 2A teams that qualified for the state tournament, only three are ranked — No. 2 North Linn, No. 5 Van Meter and No. 7 New Hampton. Joining Central Lee in the unheralded majority are Des Moines Christian, Underwood, West Branch and West Sioux.

"We put a lot of pressure on people with our base running and putting the ball in play," coach Weirather said. The Hawks are no slouches in the field, either. They committed no errors against Wilton.

In Wilton's half of the fifth inning, The Beavers had a runner on first with one out. Colin McCrabb, a .482 hitter with nine home runs, popped up to shallow right center. Central Lee center fielder Hopp sprinted to it and made a diving catch for the second out. Townsend then grounded out to Waylon Weirather to end the game and spark the celebration.

Wilton "has a tremendous lineup," coach Weirather said, "and they do play a tremendous schedule."

Central Lee has played fewer games than many of its opponents. "We don't play the doubleheaders that other teams do," coach Weirather said, "so maybe that's what keeps our pitchers fresh."