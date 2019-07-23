Lima (Nagurski, Outland), Spears (Nagurski), Bailey (Nagurski)

Iowa State possesses one of the most experienced defensive fronts in the Big 12, with all but one starter from last year's 8-5 team returning. A few of the stalwarts were recognized on Tuesday with their inclusion on preseason watch lists.

Ray Lima was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists while Marcel Spears and JaQuan Bailey were put on the Nagurski Trophy watch list. The Nagurski Trophy recognizes the top defensive player in the nation. The Outland Trophy goes to the top interior lineman in college football.

Lima is a two-time all-Big 12 pick and has started 21 games the last two seasons. He has 59 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss in his Cyclones career. Lima was also a co-captain in 2018, and is atop the depth chart at nose guard going into preseason camp.

Spears has started all 26 games the last two years at linebacker, and enters his senior year with 180 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four interceptions. He is one of three active FBS players with two interceptions for touchdowns in his career.

Bailey has a chance to become the best defensive end in ISU history during his senior season. He is half a sack away from become the Cyclones' career leader, and has 31.5 tackles for loss in his career. He's started the last 33 games for ISU.

Other Cyclones on preseason watch lists

Brock Purdy (Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award), Colin Newell (Rimington Trophy), Charlie Kolar (John Mackey Award), JaQuan Bailey (Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy), Ray Lima (Lott Impact Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy), Marcel Spears (Bronko Nagurski Trophy) and Greg Eisworth (Jim Thorpe Award).