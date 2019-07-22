Coverage of Iowa girls' high school championships continues, as softball teams from across the state take to the field for the 2019 IGHSAU Iowa Farm Bureau Girls State Softball Championship finals. Coverage of each class title game will take place at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Each game will be broadcast on IPTV's primary channel and streamed LIVE on Iptv.org, YouTube and Facebook.



Live coverage will be as follows:



Thursday, July 25

6 p.m.—Class 1A

8:15 p.m.—Class 2A



Friday, July 26

3:30 p.m.—Class 3A

5:45 p.m. —Class 4A

8 p.m.—Class 5A



Stay tuned to IPTV throughout the rest of the year for live coverage of the state championships for girls volleyball.



Programming support for the 2019 IGHSAU Iowa Farm Bureau Girls State Softball Championships is provided by Fareway Stores and Musco Lighting.





Iowa Public Television is Iowa's only statewide television network. IPTV's mission to educate, inform, enrich and inspire Iowans guides its quality, noncommercial programming that tells Iowa's stories like no one else can. Four statewide, public channels offer programs of lasting value to Iowans, regardless of where they live or what they can afford: IPTV (.1), IPTV KIDS (.2), IPTV WORLD (.3) and IPTV Create (.4) on Channel 11, Des Moines; Channel 12, Iowa City; Channel 21, Fort Dodge; Channel 24, Mason City; Channel 27, Sioux City; Channel 32, Waterloo; Channel 32, Council Bluffs; Channel 36, Davenport; Channel 36, Red Oak. More information can be found at Iptv.org.