Famous moon landing was truly an historic event to be celebrated.

It seems unbelievable that it has been 50 years since Apollo 11 landed on the moon and Neil Armstrong uttered one of the most famous phrases in history: "The Eagle has landed. That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind."

Fifty years. I guess that means I am indeed getting old, especially considering that I never really thought I would live to see 50.

Yet I still remember watching all the events surrounding the Apollo 11 mission like it was yesterday.

I can remember my parents, Russell and Mary Levins, watching the evening news and Walter Cronkite would give Americans the play by play of one of the most historic events in U.S. history. And I remember watching the television coverage of the landing, even if I didn't really comprehend what it all meant. As a five-year old, it just seemed so cool to be able to walk on the moon, that bright orb in the sky that fascinated me then and still does to this day.

One of the things I remember most about the Apollo 11 mission was getting interviewed by Jackie Maxwell of The Hawk Eye prior to the event. I was attending Kiddie Kollege Nursery School, a preschool a block west of Perkins Park which was operated out of Ada Morgan's home, with plenty of help from Mrs. Forrest Bailey and Bernice Goodwin.

I can still remember being interviewed in the fenced-in yard as we gazed at the moon one day. I can remember a photographer snapping our pictures, not really knowing what was going on.

That event was brought to my attention years ago when former Hawk Eye business editor Mike Augsperger was doing some research for a story he was working on and stumbled across the story in The Hawk Eye from back in 1969. He made a photocopy of the page, brought it to work and everyone had a good laugh. I remember former publisher Bill Mertens nearly falling over he was guffawing so loud.

I don't exactly remember saying it, but according to Maxwell I said, "I'd like to get out and walk" when asked what I would do if I were on Apollo 11. Then I got a far-away look in my eyes and never came back for another comment.

I do remember that part. I was staring at the moon, fascinated that real-life people were actually about to do just that.

I dug out the old article a few weeks ago as the 50th anniversary of the historic event approached, then decided to go to the Burlington Public Library and get a copy of the entire article. Much to my surprise, one of my classmates at Kiddie Kollege Nursery was none other than Pat Coen, who is now superintendent of the Burlington School District. Pat and I have been friends through sports for much of the last two decades, mainly through our shared love of wrestling and the fact that I covered his kids as they went through high school.

Neither Pat nor I remember, but I'm sure we played a few games at Kiddie Kollege Nursery back in the day. As for Pat, he told The Hawk Eye 50 years ago, when asked what he would take to the moon, "A space suit so I could breathe and a whole refrigerator full of food."

My late cousin, Nadine Perry, was also in the Class of 1969 at Kidde Kollege Nursery, another fact I did not know until this week.

As I look back on those events, it is fun to reminisce. I can still remember a lot of what I was thinking and feeling at the time, even if I didn't fully understand the magnitude of it all until years later.

I have been fortunate to live through the space age, which unfortunately has almost become a thing of the past. It's sad to think of all the time, money and technology governments are wasting on building devices to kill millions of people when we should all be collaborating on space exploration and other things to benefit all mankind, not destroy it.

Fifty years? It seems like so long ago, but it's barely a blip on the radar in terms of longevity. It takes me back to a time when things were so much simpler and easier.

As we look back on the amazing accomplishments of Apollo 11, we should also ponder what might have been had we continued the space program. It's not too late to start again.