Alvaro Rubalcaba doubled and singled as the Burlington Bees topped the Lake County Captains 3-1 on Monday at Community Field.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bees and a three-game winning streak for the Captains.

Burlington started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Keinner Pina advanced on singles by Justin Jones and Morgan McCullough, and then scored on a single by McCullough.

After Burlington added a run in the third when Spencer Griffin scored on a forceout, the Captains cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Miguel Jerez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cody Farhat.

The Bees tacked on another run in the fifth when Griffin hit an RBI single, driving in Rubalcaba.

Burlington right-hander Cole Duensing (6-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Zach Draper (5-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.