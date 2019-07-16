LETTS — Louisa-Muscatine High School softball coach Bryan Butler doesn't like to put too much pressure on his ace pitcher so junior right-hander Hailey Sanders just tried to stay calm.

It worked.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning and the potential tying and lead runs standing on second and third, Sanders worked opposing pitcher Peyton Driscoll to a 1-2 count. Sanders drilled her next pitch low in the strike zone. Driscoll watched it.

Strike three. Game over.

Second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) won the Class 3A, Region 3 championship game, 1-0, over No. 10 Williamsburg Monday night on the Falcons' home field. The next stop is a repeat appearance in the state tournament, scheduled for next week in Fort Dodge.

Second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine will play 13th-ranked Mount Vernon (27-11) in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

"It's amazing," Sanders said. "It's indescribable. I felt we had more pressure on us this year because we were there last year. We tried to stay calm."

Last year, the Falcons won the Class 2A state championship but won't be a defending champion in Fort Dodge. Louisa-Muscatine moved up to Class 3A.

"This (repeat appearance) sets the bar a little higher," Butler said.

Sanders (20-0) tossed a four-hit shutout, walking three and striking out 13. Of her 114 pitches, 74 were strikes.

"I don't really don't do pitch counts, but that sounds about right," Sanders said.

"She throws a lot of pitches," Butler said. "She works the corners. Hailey rises to the occasion. She knows her role."

Sanders struck out 44 batters in the three regional games. Monday night, Sanders fanned Williamsburg's top hitter, Jill Holub (.393), three times.

The Falcons scored the game's only run in the third inning. Katie Koppe led off with an opposite field single down the right-field line. Mallory Mashek lived on third baseman Holub's error and Koppe took second. Mallory Hohenadel bounced to Driscoll, who threw her out at first, but the runners advanced to second and third.

Sophomore Kylee Sanders, a .521 hitter, bunted Koppe home and beat the throw to first base. But she left the base with Driscoll in the pitching circle and Kylee Sanders was called out via the look-back rule. Butler contested the call, but backed off. He said later he didn't think he'd convince all three umpires.

McKenna Hohenadel then grounded out to Driscoll to end the inning.

"That's been our season," Butler said. "Squeeze runs when we can."

Driscoll (17-6) went the distance for the Raiders and limited Louisa-Muscatine to three hits. She struck out two and walked none. She threw 73 pitches in six innings with 54 going for strikes.

"She kept us off balance," Butler said. "I was hoping to get some runners to limit that change-up.

"I was pretty sure (Williamsburg) wouldn't make any solid contact, but they added some drama in the seventh," Butler said.

The first two Raiders in the seventh made outs, then Hailey Sanders walked Breanna Nail and Megan Lamparek hit her second double of the game to put the runners at second and third. The Falcons held a conference in the circle and "we were just trying to stay calm," Hailey Sanders said. So she fanned Driscoll and the Falcon celebration erupted.

Williamsburg threatened early. Aubray Walters opened the game with a bunt single, but Louisa-Muscatine caught her stealing with catcher Katie Hearn throwing to shortstop Kylee Sanders. The Raiders had runners in scoring position in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings, but couldn't produce.

Kylee Sanders finished 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI and Koppe was 1-for-2.

Butler is hoping his team's state tournament experience will help next week. "I think we can play with anyone," he said. "I think we've shown that."

"Now that we got there (to the state tournament), we're happy," Hailey Sanders said. "Obviously, we want to go up there and win it." To do that, she noted, "we need to hit more round balls through the gap."

Williamsburg ended its season at 31-12.

"They're a really good team," Butler said.