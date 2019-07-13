The Bees five-game winning streak came to an abrupt end Friday night as Burlington suffered a 12-1 drubbing at the hands of the Fort Wayne Tin Caps at Community Field.

Hector Yan, the league leader in strike outs, had trouble locating the zone in his 3 1/3 innings. He took his third loss of the season to move his record to 3-3. He struck out five, walked one and gave up six runs on six hits.

Eduardo Del Rosario threw the middle 3 2/3 without much better results. He gave up two runs on four hits, while Austin Krzeminski finished the final two innings by giving up four runs

on five hits.

Yan, who had given up only two home runs on the year, gave up one in the first to Juan Fernandez, and one in the fourth to Michael Curry.

It was a night where everything the Tin Caps put into play seemed to fall, as they chalked up 15 hits.

Two of Burlington’s six hits were triples by Spencer Griffin. He is now tied for third in the league with six. Harrison Wenson had a double and a single.