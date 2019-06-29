DAVENPORT — Alex McKenna hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 7-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Friday.

The single by McKenna came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cesar Salazar hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Michael Wielansky.

Cody Deason (5-3) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Cole Duensing (5-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Bees, Harrison Wenson homered and singled.