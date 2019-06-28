DANVILLE — On first glance, Alyssa Pfadenhauer is a quiet, unassuming teenage girl, a bit shy, but definitely focused.

But put her on the track, on the court or on the field and watch the transformation take place. Pfadenhauer becomes one of the fiercest competitors out there, driven not only to win, but to do the very best she can every single time she competes.

And Pfadenhauer is not always the quiet girl she appears to be on the outside. She has a lighter side. She loves to joke around, pull a few pranks now and again and just laugh and smile.

But most of all, Pfadenhauer loves to spend time with her friends and teammates, lend a helping hand where she can, spread a little sunshine and let her faith take wings.

Through it all, Pfadenhauer came through in flying colors. The recently graduated Danville High School senior excelled in four sports for the Bears, helping her team win the Class 1A state track championship her junior year.

Pfadenhauer may not be the most outgoing person, but when the lights come on and it was time to compete, few did it better.

"I want people to remember that I never give up. That I'm uplifting. I encourage others. I'm not very good at encouraging myself, but I like being there for other people, tell them they can do it. You have to be confident. You can do anything if you put your mind to it. Don't let other people bring you down because you are different than them," said Pfadenhauer, The Hawk Eye's Female Athlete of the Year.

"Alyssa was always up for a challenge," said former Danville girls basketball coach Mike Radloff, who guided the Bears to a regional final in Pfadenhauer's junior year. With her speed and quickness and athleticism, we were able to use a lot of different presses that really bothered the other teams."

"Alyssa is one of those athletes who can do just about anything," said Danville softball coach Ben Fry. "It's easy for me to work through her and let her show the drills to the younger girls because she has been through it all and everyone looks up to her."

"She's one of those girls every coach would love to say they have 10 of her," Danville girls track coach Natalie Ford said. "She's not just talented, but she is very coachable and very driven."

Pfadenhauer made an immediate impact as a freshman. That year's senior class welcomed the freshmen with open arms. Pfadenhauer's mere presence had a calming influence on the team, while her potential in athletics was just in its beginning stages.

"My freshman year I didn't really think about it. We were all just playing our sports, not really thinking about it. As it goes on you're just having fun and actually competing and having fun as a team," Pfadenhauer said. "For different sports, like softball, we played up, so it was an easy transition. Track the year before in eighth grade we had a very successful year. We were all so tight then. The upperclassmen took us in under their wings and showed us how they did things and we all just followed how they did it. We were all close, being from a small school."

Nowhere was Pfadenhauer's presence felt more than on the track, where she became a household name during her four years with the Bears.

Pfadenhauer finished second in Class 1A in the 400-meter dash as a freshman. That would become her signature race the next four years. She would also become the reliable anchor on several relay teams, including the sprint medley relay team which won a pair of state championships.

"She loves running on the relays," Ford said. "She loves to help other people and I think that's why the relays were her favorite."

Pfadenhauer took center stage her junior year as the Bears stormed off with the Class 1A state team championship. Pfadenhauer raced to a state championship in the 400, took third in the 200 and anchored both the sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams to state titles in a weekend none will ever forget.

"That year we were all really close and we pushed each other a lot. After sophomore year we knew we could go back up there and win the state title. There were times we had to switch things around, which was tough. But we all did it and did what we had to do to win. It was a good time," Pfadenhauer said. "Now that I can look back on it, all the videos they have of us, it's unbelievable that we did that. We accomplished something nobody expected us to."

"Alyssa is an amazing athlete and an amazing person on and off the court, the field and the track," said Kate Luers, Pfadenhauer's former teammate at Danville who just completed her freshman year at Wartburg College. "I've always considered her one of my closest friends. She has such a strong personality and amazing work ethic. Practicing with her and doing workouts together, we would really push each other. My senior year we went back and forth all year in the 200. That was always fun to compete back and forth with her. It was a good relationship. No matter who won, we would always congratulate each other.

"My best memory is after she would run the 400, she gave everything she had and she would be down on her hands and knees after the race. I would go over and put her arm around my shoulder and take a one- or two-minute walk until she was able to get her body back under control. That was a close moment for us and a proud moment for me, just being able to be there and support her."

Pfadenhauer benefited from friendly rivalries she developed over the course of her four years, people who pushed her to be her best at every single meet.

"I really enjoyed competing against someone who is just as competitive as I am," said former New London 400 specialist Carson McSorley, who is now a sophomore on the Wartburg College women's track team. "It really made you want to do your best. It was always fun running against her. We got to know each other a little bit, just talking before our races. She's a really great girl and she was always super nice."

Pfadenhauer's success in running was not limited to the track. She decided to try her hand at cross country her sophomore year. All she did was qualify for state all three years, placing in the top 20 twice and helping the Bears finish 12th and fifth, respectively, her final two years.

For Pfadenhauer, it all started with an innocent run with a neighbor. Before she knew it, she was running cross country and would soon become one of the best around at another running sport.

"The first year I went out I didn't think it would be like that. I thought it would be really hard. Looking back that was my best year, probably because I didn't know what it was like," Pfadenhauer said. "As the years went on it was harder. We ran in the same places and you think, 'Ugh, we still have this much to go.' But our cross country team was close and we pushed each other a lot in practices."

"Alyssa is just a tremendous athlete. She came out and worked hard and gave us everything she had," former Danville-New London cross country coach Mike Klesner said. "There were days when she had tired legs, so she kind of had to pick and choose her moments. She was involved in AAU softball and track and basketball, so her legs got tired. But when it was time to perform, we could always count on Alyssa."

Pfadenhauer was a force on the basketball court, as well. While she was always a scoring threat, her real strength was on the defensive end and on the glass. She helped the Bears reach a regional final her junior year, mostly on the strength of her defensive prowess.

"I remember one game we were down 10 or 12 points and I called a timeout to let the girls know I was not happy with how they were playing," Radloff said. "She took it upon herself to get us back into the game. She stole the ball three or four times in a row and got us right back into the game. She just took over the game. Anytime she wanted to take over the game, she did. She was that good."

"We called her the 'Pfad Factor,'" current Danville girls basketball coach T.J. Duncan said. "She ran our team offensively and defensively. She may not be the best offensive player, but she could always find a way to score. When it comes to defense, she set the tone for us and the rest of the team just fed off of her."

Pfadenhauer was just as versatile on the softball diamond, where she played every position but pitcher through the years. This year, she is playing shortstop even as she battles through a painful quadriceps injury that hampered her during track season.

"We are very fortunate to have her in our lineup," Danville softball coach Ben Fry said. "She can turn a single into extra bases in a hurry with her speed. In a game against Central Lee, there was a ball hit between third base and left field in foul territory. The third baseman wasn't going to get to it and neither was the left fielder. All of a sudden from out of nowhere came Alyssa to make the catch. That was a big out for us and we went on to win that game."

Pfadenhauer created memories not only for herself, but for those around her. And she enjoyed playing the various sports with her twin sister, Ashley.

"It wasn't boring. You always had something to do all the time. We're always there for each other to play with. If you have a rough day you have someone you can go talk to. It helps because I get nervous a lot and she's my go-to person. She helps a lot and I help her out," Pfadenhauer said. "Ashley and I had a special handshake no matter what before every game, race or meet we'd do our BFF handshake and we'd know everything would be all right, just gotta trust the Lord's process."