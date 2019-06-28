Sophomore center has high expectations

WEST DES MOINES -- George Conditt IV knows the expectations are about to skyrocket, if they haven’t already.

Rarely-used as a freshman, the 6-foot-10 center is now being talked about as a potential critical piece for the 2019-20 Iowa State men’s basketball team, a defensive anchor with immense upside. He played just over 200 minutes in that rookie campaign, but it was enough to tease his potential. Some around the Cyclone program even see pro potential out of the Chicago native.

So, despite that limited resume, there is hope, if not a presumption, that Conditt will make a major leap this season as ISU looks to keep its NCAA tournament momentum despite turning over half its roster for the second time in two years.

“I’ve got to be ready for it,” Conditt said Sunday. “Coach (Steve) Prohm and (assistant) coach (William) Small, they’ve all talked to me and they’ve all tried to let me know, ‘You’ve got to be ready for this because we’re really going to need you next year. I really see you doing big things this year so we’re really going to need you.’

“I’ve been keeping that mindset of staying ready, keep working on my craft, keep building on my craft and once you do that, you continue to gain confidence. That’s what I’m working on now.”

Conditt appeared in 26 games and averaged 8 minutes of action, posting just 2 points and 1.7 rebounds in that time, but also 1 block per those 8 minutes. When he was on the floor, he blocked 13.7 percent of opponents’ shots.

It’s that defensive prowess with slapping away shots that makes Conditt such an interesting prospect. Not only does he stand nearly 7-feet tall, his arms are uncannily long, with a wingspan of 7-foot-1.5 measured last summer.

“He has a chance to be a great rim protector, great rim runner,” Prohm said last month, “and I think he has a chance to really take a big step.”

That prospective big step is something that is looming large for Conditt. It’s so significant, in fact, that he passed on a chance to play with Puerto Rico’s U19 team at the FIBA World Cup in Greece this summer in order to stay in Ames with the Cyclones.

“It was definitely a tough decision because I wanted to represent my country and I wanted to represent the whole island of Puerto Rico,” Conditt, who played with Puerto Rico’s U18 team last summer, “but at this point in my life, I had to think about myself and I had to think about how I need to be prepared for next season and how my team is going to need me next year.

“It wasn’t a decision the school made. It was a decision I had to make. It was tough, yes, but I’m going to live with my decisions.”

Conditt, who has been battling a minor hip injury this month, has been working on bulking up. He’s put 11 pounds on his thin frame since his freshman season, and he now weighs in at a still-slight 227 pounds.

“I’m trying to just bulk up and eating a lot of food,” he said, “and turning that into muscle.”

It’s muscle he’ll need to play increased minutes in the Big 12. He played 15 or more minutes in a game just twice as a freshman.

“He probably should have played more as a freshman,” Prohm said. “I can only remember one game where he didn’t come in and give us great energy and play really well.”

While his minutes may have been limited, Conditt got plenty of practice reps against proven high-level Big 12 competition in teammates Solomon Young, Cameron Lard and Michael Jacobson.

“The time I got last year was not of course what I wanted,” Conditt said. “Nothing is ever fair, but at the end of the day, I got time. Not many people can say they got time in the NCAA world, the Division I world especially. I took advantage of every time I could and I’m glad I did because that really helped me build confidence in myself.

“Going against Solomon and Mike every day in camp, in practice everyday, they build my confidence too because those were, in my opinion, one of the hardest bigs to guard in the Big 12. If I’m guarding a healthy Solomon, if I’m guarding a healthy Mike, if I’m guarding a healthy Cam, I felt like I can guard anybody else.”

That type of work, which Conditt will again get this summer at the Sukup Basketball Complex, is why he’s staying in Ames rather than abroad playing against international competition, with an eye toward the future dividends it will pay, not just this upcoming season but even further into his career.

“This is not me saying I’m never going to play for Puerto Rico ever again,” Conditt said. “This is me saying, right now, at this point in my life, I need to focus and really lock in for my future and my team’s future.”