Ranking each game on the Cyclones' schedule, 1 through 12

Once the schedule for each new college football season is finalized and released, fan bases scan the rundown feverishly. Some try to count wins toward the postseason, while others are trying to see how many they can attend in person.

One thing almost every person who seeks out the schedule does is try to identify which games could be the most important or challenging. For Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell, there are a few stretches that could be critical to building on two-straight eight-win seasons.

In nine weeks, ISU will kick off its 2019 campaign with real aspirations of reaching the Big 12 championship game if all the pieces fall into place. Which teams stand in its way? Do the bye weeks fall at good times? Which could be the most difficult weeks of the year?

The Ames Tribune ranked all 12 games this season from toughest to easiest, 1 through 12, in anticipation of the season. Factors like time of year, location, key returners and series history were all considered in creating the rankings. Let’s take a look.

1. Oklahoma Sooners, Week 11

Until Lincoln Riley doesn’t take Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff and win a Big 12 title, the Sooners have to be at the top of the list right? This will be the first time ISU is back in Norman since it upset the team led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. And Oklahoma is not looking any less potent this year.

Heisman winner Kyler Murray is gone, but Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, who has CFP experience of his own, enters the mix. Oklahoma will undoubtedly have talent on offense with the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Trey Sermon returning, but still have questions on defense — that unit was ranked No. 130, dead last in the nation, in passing defense in 2018. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is the X-factor in OU competing for a national title.

This game falls at a unique time on the schedule for ISU. Unlike the last two years, it comes late in the season (Nov. 9) and is on the heels of an open week for the Cyclones. It also precedes a key matchup with Texas. It will loom large if ISU has serious aspirations of reaching a Big 12 championship game.

2. Texas Longhorns, Week 12

Tom Herman, the former ISU offensive coordinator, has led Texas to decisive victories against his former school the last two years. Where has had a distinct advantage is at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. ISU, however, is as well positioned this season to match up with the size of the Longhorns as its been in any of the previous three years under Matt Campbell.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was banged up in the ISU game last year in Austin, is back and is rated as the top quarterback in the Big 12 by Athlon. He was responsible for 57 percent of the points Texas scored last year, and has a big target in 6-foot-6 Collin Johnson returning at receiver. Youngsters Jordan Whittington and Keaontay Ingram figure to be the running back duo heading into training camp.

Brandon Jones, the team’s top-returning tackler, is back in the secondary, but will need some young players to rise to the occasion with him. But if Ehlinger is as potent as he’s expected to be, Texas won’t need to be elite in defense; it’ll just need to hold its own. This game, a rare trip north to Ames in November the week after the Cyclones play Oklahoma, could be a key moment for Texas and for ISU itself.

3. Iowa Hawkeyes, Week 3

It’s been five years since ISU has toppled its in-state rival, and this year could provide the most intriguing matchup between the two teams since the series was renewed in 1977. Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones enter the season with projected top-25 rankings, and have solid foundations on both sides of the ball to rely upon. Both still have questions to answer, too.

Nate Stanley is back at quarterback, but his favorite targets — tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson — are both gone to the NFL. Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith could play even larger roles in the pass game this season, with running backs Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young the clubhouse leaders at running back — not to mention an experienced offensive line.

A.J. Epenesa is the real deal at defensive end, so ISU must show early in the year (Sept. 14) that its made strides on the offensive line. In each of the last two games held in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes have controlled the trenches. A win for ISU — which will be coming off an open date — wouldn’t just put it on the course to top each of its last two seasons, but also help it make headway with in-state recruiting.

4. Baylor Bears, Week 5

This game, perhaps more than any other, could be the most sneakily tough one on the entire schedule. Matt Rhule has quietly reloaded Baylor with talent, and given ISU tough-outs each of the last two seasons — the Cyclones won 23-13 in Waco in 2017 and 28-14 in Ames in 2018. This will also be the first time ISU ventures out of Jack Trice Stadium (Sept. 28).

Charlie Brewer, now a junior, was responsible for 3,019 passing yards and 19 touchdowns at quarterback last year with another 375 yards and seven scores on the ground. Brewer’s, and his offensive line’s, biggest hurdle is to stay upright — he was sacked 39 times last year, a Big 12 high.

The Bears will also try to create more havoc on defense this year — they were last in the Big 12 in turnovers gained (10), which was also second to last nationally. James Lynch, an all-Big 12 first team pass rusher, should help speed up opposing quarterbacks significantly.

Much like the Iowa game, this trip to Waco, Texas will be a useful early barometer as to the kind of ISU season could have. It is certainly not a make-or-break game — the Cyclones have shown the ability to overcome slow starts before — but a win could potentially propel ISU into a different type of conversation amongst Big 12 teams.

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys, Week 9

This game last year signaled the arrival of Brock Purdy as the obvious choice at quarterback for ISU, and was part of a second-straight undefeated October for the Cyclones. The Cowboys, who were once a threat to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title race, did keep their heads above water with a 7-6 finish in 2018, but should be on the rebound in a bigger way in 2019.

Spencer Sanders and Dru Brown are locked in a tug-of-war to be the new starting quarterback, but word is Sanders has the lead in the race right now. Justice Hill is gone to the NFL, but Chuba Hubbard is a solid returner in the running game. Tylan Wallace is the standout receiver that could give opposing defenses fits.

Oklahoma State was No. 97 in scoring defense last year under coordinator Jim Knowles, but has experience in the back end with A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams both coming back in 2019. An improved defense is important, but the Cowboys have always thrived off strong offenses, and will likely try to do so again this year.

This game (Oct. 26) will mark the seventh-straight weekend of games for ISU, and comes before an open date. It’s the time of year most teams start to see fatigue and minor injuries pop up, so getting to — and through — this point of the schedule mostly unscathed is the biggest task.

6. TCU Horned Frogs, Week 6

In between Sept. 7 and Nov. 3 last year, TCU won exactly one game — a 17-14 slugfest against ISU in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs had a down year in relation to the history of Gary Patterson’s tenure with the program, but did end the season with three-straight wins, including a 10-7 Cheez-It Bowl win against California. There will be a change in look this year.

Former quarterback Shawn Robinson transferred to Missouri. Former Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton is now in Fort Worth, and could be competing with Iowa native and 2019 TCU signee Max Duggan for the starting job. Michael Collins and Justin Rogers are also in the mix with receiver Jalen Reagor and running back Darius Anderson populating the skill positions.

Starting defensive ends Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier are both gone to the NFL, as is linebacker Ty Summers, but watch for Ochaun Mathis, a 6-foot-5 and 235-pound pass rusher, to take on a bigger role. Garret Wallow is the top-leading tackler to return too.

This game (Oct. 5) comes a week after ISU’s road trip to Baylor. And given the Horned Frogs’ modest preseason expectations — Athlon picks them to finish sixth in the Big 12 — this has to be a game ISU wins at home if it wants to reach its postseason potential.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders, Week 8

The Red Raiders’ hire of Matt Wells brought another head coach who is proven at a mid-major program into a Power 5 conference. Wells took Utah State to five bowl games in six seasons and has plenty of talent to work with in Lubbock.

Alan Bowman started seven games at quarterback last season, but was hampered by injuries in the middle of the year. T.J. Vasher, Ta’Zhawn Henry and Sarodorick Thompson will be a few of the players tasked with helping Bowman carry the offense, which ranked in the top-15 nationally in terms of efficiency with Kliff Kingsbury, now the Arizona Cardinals coach, at the helm. On defense, Texas Tech will have to find a way to replace its heartbeat with linebacker Dakota Allen moving on.

ISU has been on the right side of some lopsided games against Texas Tech the last three seasons, but has gotten some key defensive plays from veteran linebacker Marcel Spears — who has interception returns for touchdowns in each of the last two years — to get over the hump. It’s the second game (Oct. 19) of back-to-back road trips for ISU.

8. West Virginia Mountaineers, Week 7

West Virginia will be the first time the Cyclones go against a first-year coach at his school. Neal Brown was hired away from Troy after Dana Holgorsen bolted for Houston in the offseason. This also marks the first time in this list of rankings that ISU will be playing another tier of teams, ones that will most likely face rebuilding seasons.

Will Grier, David Sills, David Long Jr. and Kenny Robinson are all gone, either due to exhausted eligibilities or transfer. West Virginia maintained an undefeated season until the middle of October in 2018 when it lost 30-14 in Ames. It rebounded in the weeks after, but ended the year with three-straight losses to Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and in its bowl game to Syracuse.

This is the second time ISU will leave the state of Iowa (Oct. 12), and it signals the the beginning of back-to-back road games — followed by Texas Tech. Much like the TCU game, this is one that has to be won if the Cyclones want to compete for a stop in the top three of the Big 12 standings.

9. Kansas State Wildcats, Week 14

As much consistency as Kansas State had in the nearly three decades Bill Snyder roamed the sidelines in Manhattan, there was just as much turnover this offseason. Snyder retired, and former North Dakota State coach, and Iowa native, Chris Klieman took over a Wildcats program that missed a bowl game in 2018 — it lost in the final game of the season with a furious fourth-quarter comeback by ISU.

Courtney Messingham, a former Cyclones assistant and offensive coordinator, is in the same role at Kansas State. Skylar Thompson is the clear-cut quarterback after Alex Delton transferred. Running back Alex Barnes is gone, and so is receiver Isaiah Zuber — the latter opted to transfer. So Klieman will be looking toward newcomers and youngsters to step in, which could come in the former of James Gilbert, the Ball State graduate transfer running back. Klieman’s background is in defense, so look for Kansas State to play a little more aggressively on that side than it did under Snyder.

This game, as it has in recent years, falls late in the year for ISU (Nov. 30) and could be a tipping point for ISU in the Big 12 standings and potential bowl selection. The Cyclones broke a 10-game losing streak to the Wildcats last year, and will try to win two in a row for the first time since 2004-05.

10. UNI Panthers, Week 1

In the two times ISU and Northern Iowa have met with Campbell leading the Cyclones, the results and styles could have not been more different. In the 2016 Panthers win, UNI controlled the lines of scrimmage and staved off an ISU comeback en route to a one-score win. The Cyclones bullied the Panthers in 2017, scoring two defensive touchdowns in the process.

The 2019 version of the in-state game is a chance for ISU to show just how far its come in three years.

UNI and ISU were given an 11 a.m. kickoff time (FS1) for the season opener on Aug. 31, which is the first morning kickoff for the Cyclones in an opener since 2014. There will be plenty of time in the weeks ahead to look deeper into the Panthers, but chalk this up as an ISU win — recent history has shown seasons are derailed quickly if the Cyclones suffer a loss to an FCS opponent.

11. Kansas Jayhawks, Week 13

Of the four new coaches that entered the Big 12, Kansas hired one with the highest pedigree to take over the worst program in the league. Les Miles has coached in the Big 12 before (Oklahoma State), but faces significantly more challenges than when he was in Stillwater, and certainly more than he had at LSU.

Defensive lineman Daniel Wise, linebacker Joe Dineen and receiver Steven Sims are all gone, but Pooka Williams, the standout running back, is returning to Lawrence. But once again, Kansas is searching for consistency at quarterback. Thomas MacVittie is on campus and the odds-on favorite, but Carter Stanley is a senior and in contention too.

The Jayhawks ranked 120th in offensive efficiency and 103rd in defensive efficiency last season, and haven’t won more than four games in a season since 2009. Miles is undoubtedly a name to draw in recruits, but the issues in Lawrence are far from a quick fix. ISU hosts Kansas on Nov. 23.

12. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, Week 4

This has all the makings of a sleepy early season game (Sept. 21) that ISU should win handily, but could take a quarter to fully engage. Louisiana-Monroe did go 6-6 last year, but wasn’t selected for the postseason. This is a game, for all intents and purposes, the Cyclones just need to punch in, win, punch out and move on to a road trip to Baylor.