MOUNT PLEASANT — Zach Beason is a rare breed of athlete in this day and age.

While some are natural born athletes, other find greatness through hard work.

Beason falls somewhere in between.

Sure, Beason has great genes. His father, Mike, was a standout athlete and coach. And he works plenty hard at whatever sport he is playing at the time

But what separates Zach Beason, a recently graduated senior at Mount Pleasant High School, from the rest of the pack is his dedication to the weight room. If Beason wasn't playing or practicing sports or studying in the classroom, chances are he could be found in the weight room, which became his home away from home.

It all added up to a stellar four-year career for the four-sport standout. Beason was an all-state quarterback, a state qualifier in wrestling, a multi-time state place winner in track and a standout pitcher for the baseball team.

And for Beason, it all started in the weight room.

"A lot. I've put a lot of pride and effort into the weight room. I lift six days a week. I take Sunday off. It's one of the things I've always been passionate about," said Beason, The Hawk Eye's Male Athlete of the Year. "Overall at times it was challenging to do four sports just because of how busy I was and how some of the sports overlap. Ultimately, I got a lot out of it and I'm glad I did four sports. I created a lot of bonds with my teammates and learned a lot of lessons."

Beason excelled at all four sports, but it was on the gridiron where he was at his best. At 6-feet-3, 225 pounds, Beason presented a myriad of problems for opposing defenses. A three-year starter at quarterback, Beason had the arm strength (he passed for 4,643 yards in his career) and savvy (he threw 50 touchdowns passes in his career) to pick defenses apart. If defenses loaded up in the secondary, Beason had the speed (he ran on the shuttle hurdle relay team which qualified for state twice and anchored the 4x100 relay team in track) to outrun defensive linemen and linebacker and the power to run over defensive backs.

Beason caused many opposing coaches and defensive coordinators plenty of sleepless nights trying to find a scheme to slow him down.

"When they go to their open sets, they force you to defend the pass and he is very good. If you sit back, he will take off and run and he is a very physical runner," said Solon head coach Kevin Miller, who watched Beason complete 20-of-35 passes for 393 yards and a 64-yard scoring pass against his team last season.

"One word comes to mind when I think of Zach Beason — reliable," said Mount Pleasant head football coach Shawn Striegel, who also coached Beason in the discus the last two years in track and field. "Whether it be carrying the ball or throwing the ball, we could count on him. He's definitely a rare breed as far as what you see in the quarterback position in today's offense. He gives you the versatility that other quarterbacks don't. He definitely made my job as a coach a lot easier."

Beason's biggest game came against Fort Madison when he threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-7 victory. But then that should come as no surprise for someone who played quarterback his whole life.

"I think the first sport I started competing in was tee ball. Then it was track and field. Football came later because with flag football, I didn't start playing until fourth or fifth grade. When I was like three or four I always had a football in my hand," Beason said. "I have always been a quarterback. I always thought it was fun. I always enjoyed being in control."

Beason and fellow senior Chase Lamm formed a special bond in football and track. They became best friends in fourth grade when Beason moved to Mount Pleasant. They formed a formidable passing duo for the Panthers through the years.

"We were always out throwing the ball around somewhere. It seemed like anywhere I went, Zach was able to get it to me every time," Lamm said. "It's kind of funny. I remember one time at a track meet I heard the announcer say, 'Leading off the shuttle hurdle relay team for Mount Pleasant is Zach Beason, the discus champion.' It's not often you see someone in the throws and the sprint events. But Zach did and he did it well."

For Beason, the toughest part of football was making the transition from baseball, where he was a three-year starter, to football. Beason, who was 5-2 with a 1.43 earned-run average as a sophomore, struggled at times to make the adjustment, especially during football camps in the summer.

"There is a different arm slot and a different angle and in the summer you have camps for football and everything else, not to mention the weightlifting and the summer workouts. That was my biggest transition," Beason said. "It was a fun sport for me because I didn't have a lot of other things going on, so I could just focus on baseball and have fun."

Beason faced the biggest challenge of his athletic career in track and field. He started out doing anything from sprints to long sprints to hurdles. When a knee injury prevented him from running during his junior year, he gave the discus a try. He wanted to help his teammates succeed. He caught onto the technically-difficult event almost like a natural, good enough to finish fifth in his two trips to state.

"I actually didn't start throwing until my junior year. The reason I started throwing is because after my junior year of wrestling I ended up hurting my knee and I needed a little time off for track. I couldn't really run, so I started throwing and became pretty good at it," said Beason, whose teams lost just one regular-season meet in his four years. "Looking back, we put a lot of work in. There are a lot of kids who are bigger than me, but don't throw farther than me just because their form isn't there. A lot of that is technique. Coach Striegel and I drilled that over and over and over."

"That was a tribute to him and his dedication to working hard to learn something new," Striegel said. "Now matter how busy he was doing the hurdles or working on hand-offs, he always found time to get over to the circle and throw. It takes time and effort to get into a rhythm and routine."

"Zach was very versatile. He clearly helped us in the discus. He was a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team and was a very good sprinter and long sprinter. He is a very well-rounded athlete," Mount Pleasant boys track coach Mitch Anderson said.

Ironically, track is where Beason suffered his worst injury. He strained his Achilles tendon during a meet at Fairfield shortly after the Drake Relays, forcing him to take nearly three weeks off from running. He returned at the state qualifying meet, helping the Panthers win the team title while qualifying for state in three events. He placed fifth in the discus and helped the Panthers make the finals in the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relays.

Beason was running the anchor leg on the 4x100, the last race of his high school career, when his Achilles tendon ruptured roughly 30 meters from the finish line. He willed himself across the line before collapsing. He later had surgery to repair the injury, which will force him to miss his freshman year of football at Iowa Western Community College.

"I just wanted to compete, especially with my teammates. I was going to put it on the line for them," Beason said. "I had to hop across the line. I had to make sure I finished it at least."

Beason twice came within one win of qualifying for state in wrestling, only to come up short in the sport he has been doing the longest. But his work ethic and dedication in the weight room paid off his senior year when he was ranked in the top 10 most of the season and finally got to wrestle on the big stage at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

"I was about four when I started. I did Super Pee Wee state, all the nationals. If you walked in my room you would see a bunch of medals and trophies from wrestling when I when I was little. That was one of the sports I really loved most," Beason said. "That was a fun sport to be in. Coach Blint pushed us hard. We all did it together as a team, which made it a little easier."

"It was a great pleasure coaching someone like Zach. He was always trying to improve and he never complained about anything we asked him to do," Mount Pleasant wrestling coach Anthony Blint said. "I remember one dual where a team bumped their best wrestler up to face him. The kid was ranked in the top five and Zach beat him by three points. His work in the weight room and in practice will be hard to replace. He was a great asset to our team."

Beason left a lasting legacy at Mount Pleasant, living up to the standards of those who went before him and setting a standard for those who follow.

"I want people to remember me for being a hard competitor and a leader in the classroom and community," Beason said. "It was definitely fun throughout my four years. I will definitely cherish a lot of my moments. I feel like it made me a better person and I learned a lot. To be able to represent Mount Pleasant well, like I hope I have, that means a lot to me."