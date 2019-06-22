Lexy Davis doubled and scored on an error in the seventh inning and Madelyn Stutsman crushed a two-run home run as the West Burlington-Notre Dame high school softball team upset Class 5A's 10th-ranked Muscatine, 4-2, on Saturday in the Muscatine Classic at Kent Stein Park in Muscatine.

In the second game of the day, Class 3A's top-ranked Davenport Assumption pounded out 14 hits and built an early 8-0 lead before coming away with an 11-3 victory over the Lady Falcons.

In the win against Muscatine, Lauren Summers scattered five hits, walked three and struck out six to pick up the win. Stutsman cracked her second home run in as many games, blasting a shot off Muscatine pitcher Bree Seaman. Reagan Engberg had a pair of hits for the Lady Falcons. Makenna Davis, Addyson Kellen and Alycia Jackson each had a single. Kellen, Engberg and Molly Johnson scored the other three runs.

Defending state champion Assumption jumped on the Lady Falcons early, taking an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth before WB-ND plated three runs.

Summers, Jackson and Engberg each scored a run for the Lady Falcons, with Stutsman, Lexy Davis and Elise Oleson each drove in a run. Summers, Jackson, Enberg, Stutsman and Oleson had the Lady Falcons' five hits.

WB-ND (15-7) plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Danville.

L-M GOES 1-1 AT MUSCATINE CLASSIC: Class 3A's second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine split a pair of games, routing Class 5A's fifth-ranked Iowa City High, 9-1, before falling to the host Muskies, 5-2.

In the win against the Little Hawks, Hailey Sanders scattered three hits and fanned 12 to pick up the win. Katie Hearn, Sanders, Maddie Mashek and Mallory Hohenadel each had a pair of hits for the Falcons. Sanders had a pair of doubles, while McKenna Hohenadel and Malloru Hohenadel each had a double. Mashek drove in three runs, while Katie Koppe drove in two.

In the loss to Muscatine, the Falcons were limited to five hits, including a home run by McKenna Hohenadel. Mashek, Brynn Jeambey, Koppe and Mallory Hohenadel each had singles for the Falcons.

Louisa-Muscatine (25-2) hosts Mediapolis at 7 p.m. Monday.

FRIDAY'S PREP BASEBALL

NOTRE DAME 11, REGINA 5: Kaden Westlake went 3-for-4 at the plate and led Notre Dame High School to victory over the Regals in a non-conference game at Iowa City Friday night. Westlake had two doubles and a single and drove in five runs. The Nikes' Carson Chiprez had two doubles and two RBIs in three trips to the plate. Jeron Conner added an RBI. Mitchell Brent was the winning pitcher. He gave up two hits and two walks while striking out eight in three and one-third innings. Prescott Arndt and Chase Becker both singled and doubled for Regina. Notre Dame (10-4) plays at New London Monday. Regina slipped to 8-12.