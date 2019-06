This list will be updated with area postponements and cancellations

Another round of inclement weather is expected to hit central Iowa this weekend, and area high school sports have started to postpone and cancel events. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

SOFTBALL: Ames at Pinch Hitter's Classic on June 21-22, canceled

BASEBALL: Gilbert and Ballard at Brent Prange Classic on June 21, canceled