There have been many big time accomplishments throughout professional racing history but few, if any, have matched what Grimes native Brett Moffitt was able to do Sunday, June 16 at the Iowa Speedway in Newton in the 11th Annual M&M’s 200.

Moffitt came into the race as the defending M&M’s 200 champion and was quite ready to take a second title. In the end he would capture a repeat crown but it came by rather unusual means. Normally a race winner would lead the field to at least a small degree but Sunday afternoon, Moffitt’s title came without having led a single lap all race long. What brings even more intrigue into the story is that Moffitt wasn’t the first driver to cross the finish line. Ultimately, rival driver Ross Chastain, who led the final 141 laps of the race, crossed the finish line first but was deemed disqualified after the now standard post-race inspection by NASCAR discovered that the number 44 truck was too low when measured with NASCAR’s height sticks. That meant that not only did Moffitt capture his second straight Iowa Speedway crown, but it also marked the first overturned victory by NASCAR since 1955.

What was thought to be a second place finish for Moffitt turned out to be a championship run a mere 90 minutes later. The news was just as much of a shock to Brett Moffitt as it was to the entire NASCAR Truck Series world.

“I was already in the motor home changed, angry, and drinking a few beers,” said Moffitt. “I was extremely angry but then I called back and things felt a little better from there. Second place is probably the hardest thing to swallow and to have it work out like it did is awesome. Obviously not the way we wanted to win it. We wanted to win it on track and go to victory lane and celebrate but I’ll take wins however we can get them right now. I need to thank the Maury Gallagher and the Gallagher family for the opportunity to be out here competing for wins each week. I’m glad we could get that first win of the season for GMS Racing.”

In slightly similar fashion to last year, the M&M’s 200 win (presented by Casey’s General Store) represented one of Moffitt’s first marque wins of the season and in fact marked his first overall victory of the 2019 campaign. It also marked Moffitt’s sixth top ten finish of the season. Assuming the victory will still stand, Moffitt has practically secured himself in the final eight-driver race as he sits fourth in the overall standings with 378 points, just 51 points behind points leader Grant Enfinger. For his winning efforts, Moffitt also earned $50,000 for GMS Motorsports courtesy of the Triple Truck Challenge program.

“This is a big shift in momentum for us began a joyful Moffitt. “We had a solid day today and it was our smoothest race as far as performance and execution. Nothing really happened against us. We did our jobs and did what we needed to do we just came up a spot short on the track. So a lot of positive take-aways from our performance today.”

Next up for Brett Moffitt will be a trip to the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Saturday, June 22 for the Carshield 200. The starting flag will wave beginning at 10 p.m.