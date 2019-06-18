Woodward-Granger’s trip to Van Meter was a gut check for the Hawks as they felt the blow of the season’s first losing streak. Monday, June 17’s twin bill offering with West Central Valley (3-13) then was their bounce back to dominance, taking both games 12-12 and 19-1.

The scores really speak for themselves as the Hawks scored in all but one inning, posting four total with four or more runs while never letting up a multi-run inning from the Wildcats.

With so much action, head coach Eric Evans was able to cycle through the depth chart unlike ever before this season. The usual suspects weren’t without appearances. Reese Jamison crossed home plate six times and stole another six bases, Bryce Achenbach had another six bags, Joe Rhodes had another six RBIs, etc. There’s a laundry list of accomplishments down the line but as a team, a dozen Hawks had a hit over the course of the night for some nice practice to keep the batting order fresh.

Pitching, on the other hand, was in total control with two arms between Worth Henry and Alex Bice. Henry was in charge on the mound for the 19-1 game, putting in four innings while Bice six in the other half.

It was a career game for Bice. At the end of the night, he almost doubled his season strikeout total, fanning 12 Wildcats to bring him to 30 on the season. He also helped drop his ERA down to 2.86 after letting up only two earned runs on seven hits.

Henry wasn’t given the luxury of a complete game as he headed out for just four innings before the game was called after W-G exploded for a seven-run inning. He left the mound with five strikeouts, letting past just one run on one hit.

The defense behind them was consistent as Bice averaged 16.3 pitches per inning while Henry stood at 15.5, making for light but efficient fielding.

With the wins, the Hawks jump back into the standings with a 12-3 record before welcoming Martensdale-St. Marys (15-3) for a goliath meeting Tuesday in Granger.