MIDDLETOWN — Nearly 20 years ago, Ryan Jamison helped Matt Krieger get his start in sprint car racing.

So when Krieger got the opportunity to help out Jamison, he jumped at the chance.

Jamison, who is nursing a broken leg suffered in a racing mishap earlier this spring, asked Krieger to hop behind the wheel of his 305 sprint car on Saturday night at 34 Raceway.

With Jamison setting up the car and Krieger turning the wheel, it proved to be a winning combination.

Krieger led the 20-lap 305 sprint car feature from start to finish, holding off Harold Pohren to take the win.

It was Krieger's way of paying Jamison back for helping him out years ago.

"Ryan got me started in sprint cars. When I first got my car I went to him for help. He taught me basically everything I know. Now I get to pay him back a little. It feels good," said Krieger, who moved back from Fort Dodge two years ago. "He knows how I like to drive and he knows how to set a car up better than I do, so it makes my job easy."

Also winning feature races in the first night of racing in a month at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track were Brandon Rothzen in IMCA modifieds, Austen Becerra in IMCA sport modifieds, David Brandies in IMCA stock cars and Barry Taft in four cylinders.

Krieger, whose father, Roger, started racing at 34 Raceway in 1967, used to make the eight-hour round trip from Fort Dodge every weekend to race his own sprint car. When Jamison asked Krieger to drive his car, Krieger was more than happy to oblige. He held off Pohren, Tanner Gebhardt and Jarrod Schneiderman to pick up the win.

"I feel so bad for Ryan. I told him if it was mine I would just let it sit. But he's not like that. He's a racer. He wants to race. I have to give him all the credit," Krieger said. "I was up there for a little over five years. When I raced my own car, I drove back every week to race. I got a good railroad job up there and I thought money was more important. After being up there long enough, I decided to come back. I gave the job up, came back and got a trucking job."

Rothzen, another veteran drive, is racing a limited schedule this season. He caught a couple breaks to win the 20-lap IMCA mofieds feature. Dennis LaVeine led the early going before he went over turn one. That gave the lead to Chad Holaday, who spun out in the fourth turn with four laps left.

Rothzen held off a charge from John Oliver, Jr., to pick up the win.

"Not too bad for an old washed-up modifeds driver who gets this old thing out. This is the first real night we've raced it all year. We're running a limited schedule now," Rothzen said. "I caught a couple breaks. It's just fun when you have a fast race car. There are lots of times there open motor guys are few and far between, so when I can beat these Crate guys with an open motor on this track, it makes me feel pretty good."

Becerra was another driver glad to be back at 34 Raceway. Becerra jumped to the lead on the first lap and never looked back. He pulled away from Sean Wyett to win the 12-lap IMCA sport modifieds feature to open the night.

"It's been forever since we've been here. It's close to home and I've been having to travel, so that makes it nice to be closer to home and not have to drive three hours," Becerra said. "We got here, with the weather we've had, the track was pretty rough. Thankfully we got to start up near the front. I knew whoever got out there first on this would be hard to beat. The car was good enough we got out front early and held onto it."

Brandies and Oliver have waged many thrilling battles at 34 Raceway the last few years. Saturday night was no exception as the two went side-by-side and nose-to-tail the last half of the 20-lap IMCA stock car feature race before Brandies prevailed by two car lengths.

"It was pretty hammer down up on the top, but the track had a lot of character to it tonight. It made for an interesting race, really," Brandies said. "I knew Oliver would be coming. As long as it's clean, it's fun. That's the most fun you can have — racing side by side, nose to tail like it was there. I know the last couple times down here we've thrown some slide jobs at each other and stuff. It's always a good time when you can race clean like that."

Taft powered past Jerrod Nichols in the backstraight halfway through the 12-lap four cylinders feature race and never looked back.

"It seemed to work out pretty well. The track was kind of rough, but when I was finally able to get up on the high side it was fast," Taft said. "It was rough. I've been having right rear hub problems all night. The center broke out of my safety hub. I was trying around trying to find a welder. I put a stock one on for the heat race. I was just kind of taking it easy there in the feature. We got it welded up, but I was just taking it easy and biding my time."

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Matt Krieger, Fort Dodge; 2. Harold Pohren, New London; 3. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington; 4. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington; 5. Dvon Rouse, Burlington; 6. Dan Keltner, Wapello; 7. Braydon Gaylord, Wever; 8. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington; 9. Mason Cambell, no hometown listed; 10. Nick Guernsey, Burlington. Heat winners — Gebhardt and Krieger.

IMCA STOCK CARS

Feature results — 1. David Brandies, Wilton; 2. John Oliver, Jr., Danville; 3. Brandon Rothzen, Gladstone, Ill.; 4. Les Blahtey, no hometown listed; 5. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington; 6. Brett Timmerman, Wapello; 7. Shane Richardson, Wapello; 8. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson; 9. Jason Cook, Mount Pleasant; 10. Pete Stodgel, Fowler, Ill. Heat winners — Krogmeier and Brandies.

IMCA MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Brandon Rothzen, Gladstone, Ill.; 2. John Oliver, Jr., Danville; 3. Bill Roberts, Jr., Burlington; 4. Dean McGee, Galesburg, Ill.; 5. Chris Zogg, New Liberty; 6. Chad Holaday, Muscatine; 7. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 8. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington. Heat winner — Holaday.

SPORT MODIFIEDS



Feature results — 1. Austen Becerra, Carthage, Ill.; 2. Sean Wyett, Danville; 3. Bobby Six, Warsaw, Ill.; 4. Tom Bowling, Jr., Danville; 5. Ronald Kibbe, Mount Pleasant; 6. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, Ill.; 7. Erick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids; 8. Ryan Miller, Carman, Ill.; 9. Tyler Burton, Quincy, Ill.; 10. Colton Bowman, Burlington. Heat winners — Becerra and Wyett.

FOUR CYLINDERS



Feature results — 1. Barry Taft, Argyle; 2. Jerrod Nichols, Stronghurst, Ill.; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point; 4. Breyerson Tharp, Grandview; 5. Jason Ash, Burlington; 6. Jake Houston, Burlington; 7. Cody Staley, Muscatine; 8. Larry Miller, Burlington; 9. James Roose, Grandview; 10. Aaron Berry, Mount Pleasant. Heat winners — Houston and Taft.