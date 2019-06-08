The Burlington High School baseball team woke up on the right side of the bed on Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, the Grayhounds stubbed their toe on the way out.

BHS used a big fourth-inning to roll to an impressive 11-3 win over Davis County in the opening game of the 51st annual Merle Breiholz Invitational Baseball Classic at Wayne Duke Field.

The Grayhounds were bit by their old bugaboo in the second game, committing five errors while walking six and hitting two batters in a 14-3, six-inning loss to Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Davenport North.

North beat Davis County, 10-0, in the middle game.

The Grayhounds were on top of their game against the Mustangs, but reverted to their old habits against the Wildcats.

“Any time you can get a win, it’s important. For the most part defensively we’ve been giving teams too many extra outs. I think we’ve done a pretty good job swinging the bats overall. I think we came into this one hitting .310 as a team. We’ve been scoring runs," BHS head coach Brock Schneden said after the first game,. "The guys we’ve had in the lineup have been doing a good job and taking advantage, capitalizing and putting balls in play. Offensively we continue to put ourselves in good spots each game. I thought we did a really good job defensively this game. We finished with a double play to finish up. That was huge.”

“It’s kind of huge to get our confidence right back up after the tough loss the other night. It’s nice to come out here and win. Hopefully we can keep it rolling," said BHS senior Cody Newman, who had a two-run single to spark an eight-run uprising in the opener.

BHS (4-8) Fell behind Davis County, 3-0, after three innings. After giving up two runs in the first, starting pitcher Charlie Carlson settled into a groove. He got two innings of scoreless relief work from both Jacob Zahner and Brock Dengler to close the game.

“Charlie did a good job with those three innings. We had Jake and Brock set up to finish. They can’t throw more than 40 pitches because those guys will come back and throw Monday. This is kind of a bullpen session for them. I was really pleased with how all of our pitcher held up today," Schneden said.

The Grayhounds broke the game open with a top of the fourth inning in which they sent 12 batters to the plate and had four hits. Newman two-run single to left field drove in Tyson Powers and Elias Cordero to pull BHS within a run.

“It’s fun. You start off the inning on deck and at the end of the inning you’re up again trying to get a hit. It’s nice to bat around a couple times," Newman said. “I’ve kind of been struggling at the plate. Today I kind of just wanted to calm down, put a bat on the ball. The runners were there, so that was kind of huge for us. That kind of got us going.”

“We need him to be able to do that on a consistent basis for us. Part of the process right now is trying to figure out what lineup is going to give us the best chance offensively. We’re trying to mix things up. We’re continuing to give kids opportunities to show us what they can do," Schneden said of Newman.

Brock Dengler also drove in two runs in the fourth, while Taylor Bunton and Drake Parks each had an RBI.

BHS could not sustain its momentum in its second game. The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

BHS closed within 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Dengler's bases-loaded walk forced in Mason Fort in the second inning and Bunton singled in Zahner in the fifth.

North plated two runs in the bottom of the inning, then ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate in an inning in which BHS used two pitchers. The bottom of the sixth lasted 30 minutes.

BHS gets another shot at North on Monday, traveling to Ken Kaul Field for a 5 p.m. MAC doubleheader.

“I think we’ll be tough middle and end of the year. When we need to be, I think we’ll be tough," Schneden said.

FIRST GAME

Burlington;000;820;1;—;11;8;0

Davis County;201;000;0;—;3;7;3

WP — Jacob Zahner (2-1). LP — Noah Zmolek (0-2). Leading hitters — Burlington: Tyson Powers 2-5. Davis County: revor Slayton 3-4. 2B — Powers 2, Elias Cordero (BHS), Brock Dengler (BHS), Clay Colter (DC), Caden Hill (DC). RBI — Burlington: Cody Newman 2, Dengler 2, Taylor Bunton 1, Drake Parks 1; Davis County: Colter 2, Zmolek 1.

SECOND GAME

Burlington;010;011;—;3;4;5

Dav.North;310;028;—;14;15;0

WP — Blake Gaskey (1-1). LP — Trenton Parks (0-2). Leading hitters — Visitor: Names. Home: Names. 2B — Names. 3B — Names. HR — Names. RBI — Visitor: ; Home: .

Records: Burlington 4-8, Davis County 4-3, Davenport North 7-5.