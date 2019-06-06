PERRY - The Collins-Maxwell girls’ soccer team ended another successful season with a hard-fought 4-2 loss to Perry in the Class 2A regional semifinals May 29 at Perry.

The Spartans got off 16 shots against the Bluejays. Caitlyn Bruntz and Izabell Voelker each found the net once with an unassisted goal.

Elise Robertson made 12 saves at keeper. Collins-Maxwell ended the season at 10-6, giving the Spartans a strong 19-10 record over the past two seasons.

Perry advanced to the regional finals with an 8-9 record. Natalie Martinez put up a hat-trick with three goals and Jazmin Hernandez added one score for the Bluejays.