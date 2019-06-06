COLLINS - Mikayla Houge put on a show to lead the Collins-Maxwell softball team past Colo-NESCO, 6-0, in its home opener May 30 at Collins.

Houge fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks, going all seven innings as the winning pitcher. She also came up huge at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, two runs and three RBIs to help the No. 1 team in Class 1A improve to 3-0 both overall and in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Collins-Maxwell scored twice in the first inning and added another run in the third. The Spartans sealed the deal in the fifth with three more runs.

Reagan Franzen doubled, walked, scored a run and drove in two for Collins-Maxwell on offense. Ella Kahler singled for the only other Spartan hit off Colo-NESCO hurler Callie Kohlwes.

Alexis Houge walked once, stole two bases and scored a run; Avery Fricke swiped two bases and scored a run and Emma Kahler crossed the plate once for Collins-Maxwell. Trinity Stover added two walks and steals apiece and Hannah Caple also walked twice.

Colo-NESCO fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the ISC South. Kohlwes walked seven and struck out three, going the distance on the mound, and Rylee Purvis singled for the only Royal hit.

Collins-Maxwell 6, Colo-NESCO 0

CN 000 000 0 - 0 1 NA

CM 201 030 X - 6 5 NA

CN: Callie Kohlwes and Abigail Hostetler.

CM: Mikayla Houge and Hannah Caple.

WP: Houge.

LP: Caple.

2B: CM - Reagan Franzen.

HR: CM - Houge 2.

GILBERTVILLE - Dominant pitching and a well-rounded offense lifted Collins-Maxwell to a 5-0 victory over Don Bosco May 29 at Gilbertville.

Mikayla Houge tossed a no-hitter with an amazing 16 strikeouts and no walks to help Collins-Maxwell roll to victory. She was backed by an offense that tallied 10 hits and eight steals.

Collins-Maxwell led 1-0 after the first inning. The Spartans went up 3-0 after six frames, scoring one run apiece in the fourth and fifth frames, then added two more runs in the seventh to finish off the Dons.

Ella Kahler was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Houge doubled and drove in two runs and Alexis Houge singled, walked twice, stole an impressive five bases and scored three times for the Spartans. Emma Kahler finished 2-for-4 with two steals and an RBI, Hannah Caple was 2-for-3 with a walk and run and Trinity Stover singled, stole a base and scored.

Kylie McMahon allowed five runs — three earned — with seven strikeouts and four walks in seven innings as the losing Don pitcher.

Collins-Maxwell 5, Don Bosco 0

CM 100 110 2 - 5 10 NA

DB 000 000 0 - 0 0 NA

CM: Mikayla Houge and Hannah Caple.

DB: Kylie McMahon and Jenna Brown.

WP: Houge.

LP: McMahon.

2B: CM - Houge.