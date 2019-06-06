CARLISLE - A brilliant outing from Cody Wolfe on the mound carried the Ballard baseball team to a decisive 7-0 victory over traditional Raccoon River Conference power Carlisle Friday at Carlisle.

Wolfe fired a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk, helping Ballard improve to 4-1 on the season and start off 1-0 in the RRC. He was backed by an errorless performance by the Bomber defense and seven hits on offense.

Ballard scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the third inning. They scored two more times in both the fourth and sixth frames, then plated a run in the seventh to put a cherry on top of the win.

Seven different players picked up a hit for Ballard at the plate.

Nic Edwards doubled and drove in three runs, Jack Luster smacked a solo home run, Brooks Fleischmann singled and knocked in two runs and Reece Huen was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Sam Petersen singled and stole two bases, Kyler Watson was 1-for-3 with two runs, Connor Finch singled and scored and Reese Broer scored twice.

Isaiah Henrichs was the losing Carlisle pitcher after allowing six runs with three walks and two strikeouts in five innings. Nile Foss singled twice for the Wildcats on offense.

Ballard 7, Carlisle 0

B 002 202 1 - 7 7 0

C 000 000 0 - 0 3 2

B: Cody Wolfe and Kade Reinertson.

WP: Wolfe.

2B: Nic Edwards.

HR: Jack Luster.

JEFFERSON - A huge third inning propelled Ballard to an 11-1 victory over Greene County in five innings May 30 at Jefferson.

The Bombers put up nine runs in the top of the third to wrap up the game early. The Bombers finished with 10 hits and just one error, and pitcher Connor Finch held the Rams to five hits, going all five innings to get the victory.

Finch struck out three and walked just one. Greene County’s lone run was unearned.

Kade Reinertson, Sam Petersen, Kyler Watson and Cody Wolfe all doubled once for Ballard at the plate. Reinertson drove in a run; Petersen walked, stole a base, scored twice and knocked in two runs; Watson finished 2-for-2 with one steal and run apiece and Wolfe was 1-for-2 with two runs, a steal and an RBI.

Brooks Fleischmann was 2-for-3 with two runs, two steals and an RBI; Reece Huen finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Spencer Catus singled and drove in a run. Jack Luster also singled, walked and scored for the Bombers.

David Richter allowed six earned runs with three walks in 2 ⅔ innings as the losing Greene County pitcher. Joe Anderson singled and drove in a run for the Rams.

Ballard 11, Greene County 1 (5)

B 009 20 - 11 10 1

GC 000 10 - 1 5 0

B: Connor Finch and Kade Reinertson.

GC: David Richter, Brandon Hoyle (3) and Brayden Roberts.

WP: Finch.

LP: Richter.

2B: B - Reinertson, Sam Petersen, Kyler Watson, Cody Wolfe.