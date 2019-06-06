ADEL - The Ballard girls’ soccer team put up a tremendous effort to close out the season, falling to No. 1 Adel-Desoto-Minburn by a 6-2 score in the Class 2A regional semifinals May 29 at Adel.

The Bombers got off five shots against the top 2A team. Olivia Dee and Samantha Mosher both broke through with a goal to help the Bombers stay competitive for the duration of the contest.

Ballard also played tough defense. Keeper Sierra Knight ended her career by making eight saves against the Tigers.

Ballard finished the season at 7-9-1. ADM advanced to the finals with a 16-2 record.

Ashlyn Watt put up a hat-trick with three goals and Abby Gonzalez had one goal and two assists for the Tigers. Emily Kay chipped in one goal and one assist and Brenna Parkins scored once.