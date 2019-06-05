Make that eight in a row to start the season for Woodward-Granger. With a 1-0 win over Madrid on Tuesday, June 4, the Hawks are well on their way chasing the 25 straight wins in 2017 and proving it doesn’t need to light up the scoreboard. They just need to keep the lights out for the other team.

After making his debut pitching appearance on the mound last week, junior Brandon Worley produced W-G’s first shutout of the year to record his second win and first complete game of the season.

In seven innings compared to six against Interstate 35, he not only lowered his pitch count from 103 to 101 but allowed just five hits and fanned 11 batters compared to seven and strikeouts. Through the two games, he holds a perfect ERA, virtually guaranteeing a win whenever he’s on the rubber.

Worley was no slouch at the plate, either, going 2-for-3 on the night. Shortstop Reese Jamison continued to resurgence as well, grabbing three hits including the Hawks’ only extra-base hit followed by designated hitter Trevor Simmons driving him in at the top of the sixth to break from the stalemate with Braden Gibbons who matched Worley pound for pound tossing another complete game, allowing just six hits in all.

W-G has a doubleheader with Pleasantville in starting at 5 p.m. Thursday in Granger. It will be the first meeting with the Trojans since the 2014 season.