West Burlington-Notre Dame's Lauren Summers struck out the first seven batters she faced and the Falcons blanked Danville, 6-0, in a SEI Superconference South Division softball game in West Burlington Monday night.

Summers gave up just one hit — a two-out bunt single by Alyssa Pfadenhauer in the fourth inning — and finished with 15 strikeouts.

Kenna Davis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for WB-ND. Madelyn Stutsman and Addy Kellen both went 2-for-3. Stutsman and Alycia Jackson both homered and finished with two RBIs.

West Burlington-Notre Dame (6-4) hosts Iowa Mennonite School at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Danville (0-2) hosts Mediapolis today.

BETTENDORF 17-12, NO. 13 BURLINGTON 2-4: The Bulldogs swept No. 13 (Class 4A) Burlington in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Burlington.

Burlington (2-4) plays a non-conference doubleheader at Fort Madison today. Bettendorf is 5-5.

NO. 7 L-M 12, MEDIAPOLIS 0: Mallory Mashek tossed a two-hit shutout and No. 7 (Class 3A) Louisa-Muscatine topped the Bullettes at Mediapolis.

Mashek walked none and struck out three in the five-inning game. Mashek, Kylee Sanders, Mallory Hohenadel and McKenna Hohenadel each had two hits for the Falcons. Jayde Eberhardt and Jenna Parrott each singled for Mediapolis.

L-M (7-0) hosts Pekin today. Mediapolis (0-7) plays at Danville today.

FAIRFIELD 2-8, FORT MADISON 1-4: Hannah Simpson went 5-for-8 for the day with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Trojans to a doubleheader sweep at Fort Madison.

Simpson singled and homered in the first game. Fairfield pitcher Allison Rebling limited the Bloodhounds to three hits — singles by Cassie Powers, Ivy Geerdes and Vanessa Golowach. Powers was the losing pitcher, giving up six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Simpson went 3-for-4 in the nightcap. Eighth grader Coty Engle was the winning pitcher, giving up five singles and three walks while striking out two in five innings. Katelyn Dennis took the loss.

Fort Madison (1-5) hosts Burlington in a doubleheader today. Fairfield is 6-6.

W-MU 5, HIGHLAND 2: Winfield-Mount Union topped the Huskies in a North Division game at Winfield.

Keetyn Townsley, Madie Anderson, Jobey Malone, Naya Silva and Kyndal Townsley each had two hits for Winfield-Mount Union. Malone had a double. Anderson was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 batters.

Wilnfield-Mount (4-1) plays Iowa Mennonite School at Kalona today. Highland is 3-2.

PREP BASEBALL

NOTRE DAME 7, NEW LONDON 6: The Nikes scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked off with a South Division win over New London.

Ryle Koenig's squeeze bunt sent the game-winning run home. Notre Dame's Nick Skerik, Mitchell Brent and Drew Chiprez each had two hits. Chiprez drove two runs home.

Shae Summerfield led New London with a 3-for-4 outing with a triple. Jaxon Allen and Ryan Richey each had two hits.

Notre Dame (3-0) hosts Pekin Wednesday. New London (0-4) hosts Van Buren today.

FAIRFIELD 9-8, FORT MADISON 0-3: Fairfield swept the Bloodhounds in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fort Madison.

Fairfield's Tristan Waugh homered in the first game and Kosta Papazogolou was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit and striking out 14. Reed Fehseke had the Fort Madison hit, a single.

Fort Madison's Jason Thurman went 3-for-4 and Vasin Thurman was 2-for-2 in the second game. Fairfield's Caden Jones had a double and two singles.

Fort Madison (3-4) plays at Mediapolis Thursday. Fairfield is 3-1.

IMS 3, WAPELLO 1: Iowa Mennonite School ralled from a 1-0 deficit to take the North Division win at Wapello.

Winning pitcher Blake Borntrager and Noah Miller each had two hits for IMS. For Wapello, Rhett Smith singled, doubled and drove in a run in three trips.

Wapello (1-3) plays at Lone Tree today. IMS is 1-0.