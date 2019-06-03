Connor Fitzsimons grew up as a catcher.

“My dad was a catcher, so I wanted to be a catcher,” Fitzsimons said. “Eleven years old, I was committed. ‘I’m catching.’”

He caught in his final years in high school, and was a catcher at Central Connecticut State.

And when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, he was a catcher when he started his minor-league career.

Now, Fitzsimons is primarily a first baseman. Fitzsimons has played in 28 games defensively for the Burlington Bees this season, 26 as a first baseman.

This is his second season in Burlington, and his education at the position continues.

“I had never played first base, ever, in my career,” Fitzsimons said. “I was always told I was too small, too short, didn’t have enough juice. But in my heart, I knew I could play every position on this field. I believe I can play every position on this field. And if I’m not good enough, I’ll work at it.”

It’s work that Fitzsimons takes seriously. He is willing to play whatever role is necessary, and manager Jack Howell appreciates that.

“Those kinds of utility guys,” Howell said, “are invaluable.”

“It opens doors for yourself,” Fitzsimons said of being versatile. “Like, if this guy gets hurt, ‘Oh, I can fill that spot.’ Just being a guy that can play any position. That’s awesome for you to have as a player.”

Fitzsimons knows that playing first base has its difficulties. There is footwork to learn, infielders to learn, pitchers’ pickoff moves to learn.

“First base, to the average person, they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s easy,’” Fitzsimons said. “But the footwork that goes into first base, the timing, it’s different.

“If you do mess up, it’s a long way to run to the fence to get to the ball.”

Something Fitzsimons found out during a play last season with the Bees.

“I can’t remember if it was here,” Fitzsimons said, looking down at the Community Field playing surface. “But I got messed up with something, and the next thing I knew I was running down toward the bullpen to get the ball.

“It’s not a fun feeling.”

Fitzsimons has had to learn a new position in a ballpark that makes it tough on first basemen in the early innings of night games, with the setting sun bearing down through the openings above the seating down the third-base line.

“It’s brutal,” he said. “You are so vulnerable over there. It’s not a good feeling. I’m short enough as it is, so I have a tougher time than some of the taller guys. Usually, for about two or three innings, it’s tough. You try to coordinate with the pitchers (on pickoff throws), keep everything low.”

There is also the education of learning the other infielders.

“Knowing each guy’s arms, what kind of throws they can make,” Fitzsimons said. “Seeing them charge the ball, you know from practice which guys are going to have more zip on it, which guys will have more tail (to the throws). Keeping my chest toward the player and moving with him, so at least I can adjust to the throws. So yeah, it does help to know the guys.”

Fitzsimons, though, still enjoys catching. He often catches bullpen sessions early in workouts, and could fill in if either of the two Bees catchers, Harrison Wenson and Alexis Olmeda, weren’t available.

“I still do a lot of our early work,” Fitzsimons said. “On days I’m not playing, or DHing, I’ll try to catch a bullpen. I do miss catching, being involved, communicating with the pitchers, because those are the guys I hang out with outside of the field. I miss throwing guys out, too — you don’t get to do a whole lot of that at first. I do miss it, but at the same time, it’s a grind, it’s a grind on the body. It’s a lot to do. I miss it, but sometimes I don’t.

“Last year, learning first when I got here, my workload was still there, because I was committed to becoming the best first baseman I could. Every day, ground balls, (pickoffs), I would work on all of that. It’s definitely lighter on my body.”

“A lot of people don’t see what he really does for us, non-game stuff — his toughness in the clubhouse, things like that,” Howell said. “He’s a leader there.

“A lot of people don’t know he’s catching the extra bullpens, and things like that. Those are the things that get overlooked.”

Fitzsimons has played two games at third base this season, a position he played early in his high school career.

“I love third,” Fitzsimons said. “High school, we had some older players, so instead of catching, I played third. I fell in love with it. It was still hot enough over there that I didn’t have time to think. I like making that long throw.”

Fitzsimons is batting .222 this season, but leads the Bees with 24 runs batted in. Thirteen of those RBIs came in May, when he hit .250.

“I feel like, from the beginning of the season to now, I’ve made some good strides,” Fitzsimons said. “I’ve been working on the right things. Just trying to bring positive energy. I feel like it’s taking a good turn.

“The work hasn’t changed. But what I’ve focused my work on has changed. I’ve closed off my stance, worked on some tunneling stuff and some vision stuff in tracking the ball. I feel like that’s helped me.”

Fitzsimons played the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Angels’ Rookie League team in Arizona. Last season, he split time between Burlington and the Angels’ Pioneer League team in Orem.

“Last year was my first real taste of affiliate baseball was,” Fitzsimons said. “Coming in last year, it was getting my feet wet, learning what everyday playing is like, learning some new positions. This year, I was able to focus my offseason on catching and first base. Spring training, same thing.”

“If he continues to work at first, and third, and continues to catch a little bit in a pinch, you need those guys,” Howell said. “You need those guys who can do everything.”

ON THE ROAD

Fitzsimons, who is from Jacksonville, N.C., got to see a lot of the country this spring, when he drove to Burlington with Wenson from the Angels’ spring training site in Arizona.

“Harrison and I are always up for an adventure,” Fitzsimons said.

Wenson wanted to bring his truck from Arizona, and Fitzsimons got permission to ride along and help with the 24-hour drive to Burlington.

“I think we were the first guys, in the Angels’ organization, that were allowed to drive from Arizona,” Fitzsimons said. “Plus, I hadn’t seen a lot of the country, so I thought it would be cool. Harry and I had a good time.”

Except for the first day, when they ran into a blizzard in New Mexico.

“All of the sudden, we hit it, and we hit some bad traffic,” Fitzsimons said. “It was scary, but it was exhilarating. It was fun.”

Fitzsimons and Wenson have gotten a close look in the flooding in the area this spring. The two players, along with pitcher Cole Duensing, had been living in Dallas City, Ill., and had to change their route to Burlington after the Carman Road closed because of high water.

“We’ve had to, in the last month, go through Fort Madison,” Fitzsimons said. “It’s a little bit of a drive.”

Because of the uncertainty over whether that route could stay open, the three players have, for the time being, been living in Burlington.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Fitzsimons said. “I’m from the East Coast. We have hurricanes, snowstorms. But I’ve never seen flooding like that. It looks like a lake on some of those farms.”

ADAMS ON BASE

Jordyn Adams had his seven-game hitting streak snapped in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Quad Cities, but after the weekend he still has a nine-game on-base streak.

The Bees outfielder, the No. 1 pick for the Angels in last June’s Major League Baseball draft, is hitting .405 in his last 10 games. He hit .296 in May, best on the team, after hitting .182 in April.

“Nothing really has changed,” Adams said. “It’s just getting used to playing. We’re kind of deep in the season now, so it’s kind of a routine-type thing.”

Adams said the warmer weather has helped not just him, but all of the Bees.

“All of us, there are balls we hit now that, starting off the season, we wouldn’t have gotten hits,” Adams said. “Probably roll-overs or pop-ups.”

“He’s stuck with the process, and things are happening,” Howell said. “Which is the epitome of our theory. The more you swing at good pitches, the more you try to get a good pitch and hit it hard, and not worry about the results, things happen. The more you’re hitting pitches in the zone, and getting good swings on them, positive things can happen.

“I just think you’re seeing the result of sticking with the process and not panicking. When he was hitting .200, he didn’t panic. He stayed with it.”

THE MONTH THAT WAS

A look at the Bees for the month of May.

Record: 16-14

Home: 10-7

Road: 6-7

Batting average: .226

Opponents’ batting average: .237

ERA: 4.10

Notes: D.C. Arendas led the Bees in home runs (5), runs batted in (18), slugging percentage (.575) and OPS (.963). … The Bees hit 30 home runs in 30 games. … Connor Higgins and Cristopher Molina each had three wins. … Jose Soriano struck out 37 and walked 13 in 26 ⅓ innings.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 3-3

Batting average: .215

Opponents’ batting average: .246

ERA: 4.40

Opponents’ ERA: 4.69

Notes: The Bees went 15 innings without a run until they scored in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Quad Cities. … They suffered only their second extra-inning loss in eight games this season with Friday’s 13-10 defeat to Quad Cities. … The Bees had just four hits in the last two games of the homestand, but split with the River Bandits.

STAT PACK

The Bees are fourth in the Midwest League in ERA (3.34), and last in batting average (.213). … Molina leads the league in ERA (1.49). He has struck out 58 and walked 19. … Jose Soriano is fourth in the league with 61 strikeouts. … Arendas is tied with eight other players for second in the league with four triples.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• At Beloit (Tuesday-Thursday, 6:30 p.m.) — First visit of the season to Beloit. The Bees haven’t seen the Snappers (20-34) since the second series of the season, when Burlington took three games of the four-game home series. Beloit pitchers have walked 243 this season, second-most in the Midwest League.

• Clinton (Friday, Saturday and Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.) — The final home series for the Bees in the first half. The Lumber Kings have taken four of the six games against the Bees this season.

ALUMNI REPORT

• Jo Adell (2018) was sent to the Angels’ Double-A team in Mobile after playing six games at High-A Inland Empire to start his season. Adell, who suffered ankle and hamstring injuries in spring training, hit .280 with two home runs at Inland Empire. Adell is ranked as the No. 6 prospect overall by Baseball America.

• Jose Suarez (2017) made his first start with the Angels one to remember, picking up his first MLB victory in Sunday’s 13-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Suarez struck out four and allowed five hits in 5 ⅔ innings.