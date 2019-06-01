ANKENY - Ballard senior Lauren Smith finished just outside the top 25 at the Class 3A girls’ state golf meet held May 28 and 29 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Smith shot a 186 over 36 holes to place 26th. She endured a challenging two days due to heavy rains suspending Day 1 competition.

Smith started slow on Day 1. She started to pick up steam later in the day, only to have the meet suspended because of the rain.

But her momentum carried over into Day 2. She finished her first round of 18 strong, then did even better on the next 18 holes.

“Lauren really displayed a lot of toughness battling through a difficult first few holes to the first round,” Ballard head girls’ golf coach Michael Ogle said. “Instead of getting down on herself, Lauren locked in and started playing some of the best golf of her career. This carried over to the second round, where she scored a personal best for 18 (holes) with an 88.”

Smith shot a 98 on Day 1. On Day 2 she upped her game, parring seven holes to shave 10 strokes off her Day 1 score.

“Lauren’s been such a great leader for our team,” Ogle said. “I’m so happy to see her finish her career on such a high note.”

Gilbert’s Britta Snyder repeated as 3A state individual champion with a dominant individual performance. Snyder carded a 135, finishing an impressive seven-under-par, to beat Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Jensen by a whopping 15 strokes for the title.

Dubuque Wahlert was the 3A team champion with a score of 653. The Golden Eagles trounced the rest of the field, defeating Humboldt by 48 strokes for the win.

Top 10 Class 3A girls’ state golf individual scores: 1. Britta Snyder (Gilbert) 70-65-135, 2. Anna Jensen (Dubuque Wahlert) 77-73-150, 3. Anna Nacos (Dubuque Wahlert) 77-75-152, 4. Kiki Guo (Washington) 77-76-153, 5. Ellie Braksiek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) 75-79-154, 6. Baylee Newell (Atlantic) 83-73-156, 7. Kara Hunt (Anamosa) 85-75-160, 8. Nora Carlson (Humboldt) 78-82-160, 9. Rylie Driskell (Creston) 82-80-162, 10. Ashley DeLong (Clear Lake) 81-83-164.