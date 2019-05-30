GARWIN - The Collins-Maxwell baseball team sputtered late in a 12-2 loss to GMG in six innings May 20 at Garwin.

Trailing 4-2, the Spartans were still in the game going into the bottom of the fifth. But GMG scored four runs in the bottom of the inning then plated four more scores in the sixth to end the game early.

Luke Huntrods went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Collins-Maxwell in its first varsity game in program history. Caleb Dvorak walked twice and scored a run and Wes Kahler walked and scored once.

Jace Huntrods was the losing Collins-Maxwell pitcher. He allowed five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and five walks in 4 ⅔ innings.

GMG 12, Collins-Maxwell 2 (6)

CM 101 000 - 2 2 3

GMG 310 044 - 12 12 0

CM: Jace Huntrods, Owen Clark (5), Brayden Bartleson (6) and Luke Huntrods.

LP: J. Huntrods.