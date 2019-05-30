BONDURANT - The Collins-Maxwell boys’ soccer team ended the season with a 10-0 loss to Bondurant-Farrar in the Class 2A substate quarterfinals May 20 at Bondurant.

The Spartans were limited to seven shots, finishing the season with a 3-15 record. Josh Bruntz, Will Hitchler and Jacob Bogle each fired off two shots, and Carter Merryman got off one for Collins-Maxwell.

Brendyn Padget made 18 saves in a gutsy effort at keeper to close out his career. Griffin Hughes and Jalen Kruse each netted four goals for Bondurant-Farrar.