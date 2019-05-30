GARWIN - The Collins-Maxwell softball team began defense of its Class 1A state title by completely overwhelming GMG, 21-0, in three innings to start the season May 20 at Garwin.

The Spartans busted out 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back in the shortened contest. They only needed seven hits to top 20 runs, taking advantage of 19 walks to dominate the game.

Hannah Caple was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs; Emma Kahler doubled, scored twice and knocked in three runs and Mikayla Houge doubled and drove in three runs for Collins-Maxwell. Alexis Houge added a hit, two walks, a steal and three runs and Reagan Franzen was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Trinity Stover also singled once and she walked twice, stole a base, drove in a run and crossed the plate three times.

Houge was the winning pitcher. She threw a no-hitter and struck out nine with one walk.

Collins-Maxwell 21, GMG 0 (3)

CM (10)65 - 21 7 NA

GMG 000 - 0 0 NA

CM: Mikayla Houge and Hannah Caple.

WP: Houge.

2B: Mikayla Houge, Caple, Emma Kahler.