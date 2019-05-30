CONRAD - The Ballard softball team celebrated Memorial Day by sweeping BCLUW and Belle Plaine at the Comet Invitational in Conrad Monday.

The Bombers, ranked 11th in Class 4A, defeated BCLUW by a 6-2 score and hammered Belle Plaine by a 10-1 margin to push their season record to 3-2.

Ballard pounded out nine hits in the win over BCLUW. The Bombers scored once in the second, twice in the third, one more time in the fifth and two times in the sixth to gradually pull away.

Matty Beerbower doubled twice, scored, stole a base and drove in two runs and Isabella Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double, steal and two RBIs for Ballard at the plate against BCLUW. Rachel Newell went 2-for-4 with a run, Skylar Rigby tripled, walked and tallied one run and RBI apiece and Abby Husak doubled, scored and drove in a run.

Maggie McCrady went all seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts to pick up the victory. Bailey Ashton went the distance for BCLUW and struck out eight with three walks in a losing effort.

Ballard blasted Belle Plaine for 15 hits. The Bombers jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings, then put five more runs on the board in the sixth to wrap up the victory.

Rigby doubled three times and totaled three runs and six RBIs against Belle Plaine. Isabell Hobbs doubled twice and drove in two runs; Husak was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI and Beerbower doubled, scored and knocked in a run.

Newell finished 2-for-4 with two runs, Karlee Ahrenholtz went 2-for-3, Carley Wilson singled and scored and Molly Houge chipped in one single.

Beerbower was the winning pitcher against Belle Plaine. She allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in three innings.

McCrady threw two hitless innings with a strikeout and Hailey Walzer gave up one hit and struck out two in two innings of work against the Plainsmen.

Ballard 6, BCLUW 2

B 012 012 0 - 6 9 NA

BCLUW 000 011 0 - 2 5 NA

B: Maggie McCrady and Skylar Rigby.

BCLUW: Bailey Ashton and Lili Wilson.

WP: McCrady.

LP: Ashton.

2B: B - Matty Beerbower 2, Abby Husak, Isabella Johnson. BCLUW - Cate Nason.

3B: B - Rigby.

Ballard 10, Belle Plaine 1

BP 010 000 0 - 1 3 NA

B 302 005 X - 10 15 NA

B: Beerbower, McCrady (4), Hailey Walzer (6) and Rigby.

WP: Beerbower.

2B: Rigby 3, Isabell Hobbs 2, Husak, Beerbower.

HUXLEY - Ballard couldn’t shake a bad fourth inning in a 13-3 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes in five innings May 23 at Huxley.

Ballard trailed 5-3 going into the fourth inning. The Bombers fell behind by four runs, but scored twice in the bottom of the third to get back in the game.

But in the top of the fourth, the wheels fell off for the Bombers. They gave up seven runs and never recovered, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Isabell Hobbs was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Rachel Newell doubled and knocked in a run and Isabella Johnson singled and scored for Ballard in the loss. Abby Husak walked and scored, Skylar Rigby was 1-for-3 with a walk and Carley Wilson chipped in a single.

Maggie McCrady allowed 12 runs — eight earned — on 12 hits and three walks with a strikeout in four innings as the losing pitcher. Hailey Walzer gave up one unearned run on two hits in two innings of work.

Lanni Gannon threw 2 ⅔ scoreless innings and struck out four as the winning DCG pitcher. Molly Cooney was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs to pace the Fillies on offense.

DCG 13, Ballard 3 (5)

DCG 140 71 - 13 14 NA

B 012 00 - 3 7 NA

B: Maggie McCrady, Hailey Walzer (4) and Skylar Rigby.

LP: McCrady.

2B: Rachel Newell.

ANKENY - Ballard used a furious rally to knock off Ankeny in a wild 10-9 affair between two ranked teams at Ankeny May 22.

Ballard, rated No. 11 in Class 4A, fell behind big early to the No. 12 team in 5A. The Bombers were down 8-1 after the first inning.

A four-run third got Ballard back in the game. But the Bombers still trailed 9-5 going into the seventh.

In the seventh inning, Ballard got hot with the bat at exactly the right time. The Bombers plated five runs in the top of the inning to surge in front.

The bottom of the inning saw Ballard keep the Hawks off the board to complete the comeback win and improve to 1-1 on the season.

Skylar Rigby was the offensive hero for Ballard. Rigby homered twice and drove in five runs.

Karlee Ahrenholtz went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Rachel Newell finished 3-for-4 with one run, walk and RBI apiece and Carley Wilson collected three hits and a run as part of Ballard’s 17-hit attack. Abby Husak ended up 2-for-5 with a double, run, walk and RBI; Molly Houge doubled, scored and drove in a run; Isabella Johnson doubled and scored; Isabell Hobbs singled and scored and Matty Beerbower picked up a hit.

Maggie McCrady picked up the win on the mound. She allowed eight runs on eight hits with four walks in 4 ⅓ innings.

Hailey Walzer surrendered one run on one hit and four walks with a strikeout in 2 ⅔ innings for the Bombers.

Shelby Chambers gave up three runs with three strikeouts and a walk in three innings as the losing pitcher for Ankeny. Anna Voigt drove in three runs, and Madeleine Murphy and Gillian Overturf two apiece for the Hawks.

Ballard 10, Ankeny 9

B 104 000 5 - 10 17 NA

A 801 000 0 - 9 9 NA

B: Maggie McCrady, Hailey Walzer (2), McCrady (4) and Skylar Rigby.

A: Shelbie Chambers, Paige Jacobsen (4) and Mya Mathes.

WP: McCrady.

LP: Jacobsen.

2B: B - Isabella Johnson, Abby Husak, Karlee Ahrenholtz, Molly Houge. A - Anna Voigt, Zoe Baker, Gillian Overturf.

HR: B - Rigby 2.

PELLA - Ballard was hurt by a slow start and a sluggish finish in a 9-2 loss to Pella in its season opener May 20 at Pella.

The Bombers gave up four runs in the first inning. They closed within 5-2, but then gave up four more unanswered scores in the sixth.

Skylar Rigby went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and RBI and Isabell Hobbs singled and drove in a run for Ballard’s only hits off Pella hurlers Maddie Parks and Ally Almond.

Abby Husak and Karlee Ahrenholtz each drew a walk for Ballard.

Maggie McCrady was the losing Bomber pitcher after allowing nine runs — just two earned — on six hits with five walks and a strikeout in five innings. Hailey Walzer tossed one scoreless inning, giving up one hit and walk apiece.

Parks struck out three and walked three in five innings to earn the win. She also went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs to pace the Little Dutch offensively.

Pella 9, Ballard 2

B 000 110 0 - 2 3 NA

P 400 104 X - 9 7 NA

B: Maggie McCrady, Hailey Walzer (6) and Skylar Rigby.

P: Maddie Parks, Ally Almond (6) and Sidnie Van Vark.

WP: Parks.

LP: McCrady.

2B: B - Rigby. P - Parks.

HR: B - Rigby.