SLATER - The Ballard baseball team took advantage of early opportunities to post an 8-2 victory over Ames May 23 at Nite Hawk Field in Slater.

The Bombers only had one more hit than Ames — 7 to 6. But they drew seven walks and only gave up two and ran the bases well — picking up five steals — to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Ballard did most of its damage in the first two innings. They led 5-1 going into the third inning.

The Bombers added two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull away.

Sam Petersen was 2-for-2 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs; Kyler Watson finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI and Cody Wolfe drove in two runs for Ballard on offense. Jack Luster picked up the win on the mound after allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks, going all seven innings.

Ballard 8, Ames 2

A 100 100 0 - 2 6 0

B 320 210 X - 8 7 0

B: Jack Luster and Kade Reinertson.

WP: Luster.

HR: Sam Petersen.

SLATER - Ballard used strong pitching and consistency at the plate to dispose of Ogden by a 10-0 score in five innings May 22 at Nite Hawk Field in Slater.

Connor Finch fired a two-hitter with two strikeouts and four walks, going all five innings as the winning Ballard pitcher. He was backed up by a defense that went without an error and an offense that totaled eight hits and drew seven walks.

Ballard took charge with three runs in the second inning. The Bombers added three more in the third and two apiece in the fourth and fifth frames to end the game early.

Cody Wolfe went 3-for-3 with a steal and three runs and Jack Luster was 2-for-4 with a double, run and RBI to lead Ballard at the plate. Kade Reinertson finished 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Kyler Watson singled, scored, walked twice and drove in two runs

Ballard 10, Ogden 0 (5)

O 000 00 - 0 2 1

B 033 22 - 10 8 0

B: Connor Finch and Kade Reinertson.

WP: Finch.

2B: B - Jack Luster.