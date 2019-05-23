PANORA - The Collins-Maxwell girls’ soccer team rode the leg of Caitlyn Bruntz to a 3-1 victory over Panorama Friday at Panora.

Bruntz scored all three Spartan goals in the win. Tori Bienfang had one assist to help Collins-Maxwell improve to 9-5 on the season.

Elise Robertson made seven saves at keeper for the Spartans.

COLFAX - Collins-Maxwell completed a sweep of Prairie City-Monroe May 14 with its second 3-0 victory over the Mustangs of the season.

Caitlyn Bruntz scored twice and Brooke Lust put one ball in the net for Collins-Maxwell. The Spartans ended up with 27 shots.

Elise Robertson made eight saves at keeper to help Collins-Maxwell improve to 8-5.

MAXWELL - Collins-Maxwell overpowered Grand View Christian, 10-1, behind a balanced offense May 13 at Maxwell.

Caitlyn Bruntz delivered a hat-trick with three goals and Izabell Voelker scored twice for the Spartans. Cassy Berg, Tori Bienfang, Brooke Christie and Isabelle Hill each scored once.

Elise Robertson and Gabby Eirikson each made two saves for Collins-Maxwell.