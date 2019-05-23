PANORA - The Collins-Maxwell boys’ soccer team earned its second victory in three games with a 3-1 triumph over Panorama Friday at Panora.

The Spartans took over in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 2-0 over the final 40 minutes after the game was tied 1-1 at the half. The victory put Collins-Maxwell at 3-14 on the season.

Josh Bruntz and Will Hitchler each had one goal and assist apiece for Collins-Maxwell. Daniel Klein also scored once and Sean Finch handed out an assist.

Brendyn Padget made 12 saves at keeper.

MAXWELL - Collins-Maxwell wasn’t able to keep up positive momentum from the night before in a 9-3 loss to Bondurant-Farrar May 14 at Maxwell.

The Spartans blanked Grand View Christian, 8-0, the previous night. But they struggled defensively against Bondurant-Farrar, falling to 2-13.

Jacob Bogle and Carter Merryman each scored a goal for Collins-Maxwell and Bondurant-Farrar also had an own goal. Brendyn Padget made an impressive 30 saves at keeper.

Jalen Kruse led Bondurant-Farrar with five goals.

MAXWELL - Collins-Maxwell picked up its second victory of the season in decisive fashion with an 8-0 victory over Grand View Christian May 13 at Maxwell.

Collins-Maxwell got off an impressive 39 shots in the victory. Five different players scored for the Spartans.

Josh Bruntz and Will Hitchler both had big nights for Collins-Maxwell. Bruntz had three goals and two assists and Hitchler three assists and two goals.

Jacob Bogle, Daniel Klein and Tanner Scroggins each scored once for the Spartans.