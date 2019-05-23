CARROLL - The Ballard girls’ golf team advanced one golfer to state and placed fifth as a team at the Class 3A sectional golf meet at the Carroll Country Club Monday in Carroll.

Lauren Smith qualified individually after shooting a 92 over 18 holes. She placed sixth overall, with nine hole scores of 47 and 45.

Gilbert’s Britta Snyder, the defending 3A state champion, was medalist with a 71 and Nevada’s Emma Griffin medalist runner-up with an 80. Creston’s Rylee Driskell carded an 82, Winterset’s Natalie Drake an 89, Carroll’s Josie Pettitt a 90 and Mallory Shultes a 92 and Gilbert’s Alli Austin a 92 as the other state qualifiers from the meet.

Ballard shot a 421 as a team. Gilbert won with a 358 and Carroll was second with a 373 as the two state-qualifying teams; Nevada took third with a 380 and Creston fourth out of 12 teams with a 398.

Megan Hadaway shot a 109 for Ballard with rounds of 55 and 54; Maya Baker and Emma Kielsmeier each finished with a 110. Baker had rounds of 54 and 56 and Kielsmeier a 59 and 51.

Cassidy Thompson added a 116 with two rounds of 58 and Kaylee Van Pelt shot a 70 out and 62 in to finish with a 132 for the Bombers.

The 3A girls’ state meet takes place at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Final team scores (18 holes): 1. Gilbert 358, 2. Carroll 373, 3. Nevada 380, 4. Creston 398, 5. Ballard 421, 6. Winterset 422, 7. ADM 445, 8. Denison-Schleswig 450, 9. North Polk 472, 10. Webster City 48, 11. Perry 496, 12. Greene County 519.

Ballard (421) - Lauren Smith 47-45-92, Maya Baker 54-56-110, Cassidy Thompson 58-58-116, Megan Hadaway 55-54-109, Emma Kielsmeier 59-51-110, Kaylee Van Pelt 70-62-132.