HUXLEY - Ballard let one slip away against Bondurant-Farrar in girls’ soccer Monday, falling to the Bluejays in overtime during a makeup game in Huxley, 3-2.

Ballard (6-8-1) had the game won going into the final seconds. But Bondurant-Farrar, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, got one last good run in the final seconds and made it count.

The Bluejays’ tied the game at 2-2 with just five seconds left in regulation when Grace Hintze broke free on a run at the left side of the goal and crossed one into the net just before time expired to force overtime.

“It’s terribly frustrating to lose in the last few seconds,” Ballard head girls’ soccer coach Brent Emerson said. “We did everything right up to that point, we just didn’t do a very good job of finishing out those last 20 to 25 seconds. A great team like Bondurant — they’re ranked for a reason and they made us pay in the last few seconds.”

Ballard still had a chance to turn the tide in overtime. But the Bombers were completely deflated after giving up the tying goal.

Bondurant-Farrar dominated possession in overtime. After two earlier good looks by the Bluejays fell short, Kate Tidman put one into the net about 5 ½ minutes into the extra session to win the game for her team.

“I think we got a little rattled,” Emerson said. “I think we knew what we let get way and it’s hard mentally to overcome that. We have to do better than that in overtime. But the bottom line is they just outplayed us.”

Emerson said his players executed well most of the game. They just need to do it for the full 80 minutes against quality opposition.

“Our game plan was to come out fast, pressing and move up the field,” Emerson said. “We did that. But I think once we get rattled, we tend to sag back a little bit and once we do that, we’re not nearly as effective as a team.”

All of the scoring came after halftime.

This game started on Thursday, but was finished Monday due to inclement weather. Sydney Halverson got Ballard on the board first on Thursday and Hintze countered for Bondurant-Farrar.

Meg Rietz scored Balalrd’s second goal of the game when play resumed Monday with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation.

Ballard opens 2A regionals hosting Webster City on Thursday and a win there puts the Bombers up against No. 1 Adel-Desoto-Minburn in the semifinals May 28 at Adel.

HUXLEY - Ballard regrouped from a close road loss at Pella Christian with a 5-2 home victory over Perry May 14 at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley.

The Bombers tallied 23 shots and Sierra Knight made nine saves at keeper. The victory put Ballard at 6-7-1 on the season.

Brooke Loewe put up two goals and one assist for the Bombers. Sesley Holland, Hailey Cole and Avery Anderson each chipped in one goal.

PELLA - Ballard couldn’t capitalize on a slight edge in shots against Pella Christian May 13, dropping a 2-1 decision at Pella.

The Bombers got off 13 shots and gave up nine in a losing effort. Brooke Loewe netted an unassisted goal for the only Ballard score.

Bomber keeper Sierra Knight made six saves.