BONDURANT- The Ballard boys’ soccer team struggled to slow down Bondurant-Farrar in a 9-0 loss to the Bluejays May 16 at Bondurant.

Ballard was held to eight shots in the loss. Ben Stocksleger had five and Corey Fleener, Landon Fortner and Obi Soash one apiece.

Maverick Davies made six saves at keeper for the Bombers, who dropped to 2-12. Zach Kline and Jalen Kruse each finished with two goals and one assist apiece to lead Bondurant-Farrar.

CARROLL - Strong defense wasn’t enough for Ballard against Carroll in a tough 2-1 loss to the Tigers May 14 at Carroll.

An unassisted Corey Fleener goal accounted for Ballard’s only score. Fleener had three of Ballard’s 11 shots and Ben Stocksleger finished with four.

Maverick Davies made nine saves at keeper for the Bombers, who fell to 2-11. Carson Kirsch and Zach Shook each netted a goal for Carroll.