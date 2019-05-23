GRINNELL - The Ballard girls’ tennis team saw its season come to a close with a tough 5-4 loss to Pella Christian in the third round of Class 1A team regionals Saturday at Grinnell.

The Bombers took 2 of 3 doubles matches, but only came up with two wins in the six singles matches. The meet ended as soon as a team reached five wins.

With the loss, Ballard ended the season at 11-2.

In doubles play, seniors Lindsey Kaldenberg and Hannah Elliott won the No. 2 match over Jayden Joy Morgan and Kitty Gu by 6-4 and 6-3 decisions. In the No. 3 match, Jenna Hernandez and Sarah Kamp whipped the Eagles’ Megan Kramer and Olivia Van Der Pol in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-4.

The No. 1 doubles match saw Ballard’s Anna Krejcarova and Rachel Wohlgemuth lose an absolute war against Pella Christian’s Morgan Bush and Lizzy Posthuma. The Bomber team won a 6-4 decision in the opening set, lost by a 6-3 margin in the second, then dropped the ultimate tiebreaker by a 10-8 score.

Krejcarova and Elliott were Ballard’s two victors in singles play.

Krejcarova swept Bush with a pair of 6-4 victories in the No. 1 match. Elliott won the No. 4 match against Gu with lopsided 6-2 and 6-0 wins.

Ballard dropped three-set heartbreakers in the No. 3 and No. 5 matches respectively.

Wohlgemuth lost the first set to Morgan by a 6-3 score, but came back with a 6-2 victory. In the ultimate tiebreaker, Wohlgemuth fell by a 10-6 decision.

Hernandez also gave up a good fight against Karmer. She bounced back from a 6-2 opening-set loss with a 6-2 victory of her own in the second set, but dropped the ultimate tiebreaker, 10-2.

Pella Christian 5, Ballard 4

Singles: 1. Anna Krejcarova (B) defeated Morgan Bush (PC); 6-4, 6-4. 2. Lizzy Posthuma (PC) defeated Lindsey Kaldenberg (B); 6-4, 6-2. 3. Jayden Joy Morgan (PC) defeated Rachel Wohlgemuth (B); 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6). 4. Hannah Elliott (B) defeated Kitty Gu (PC); 6-2, 6-0. 5. Megan Kramer (PC) defeated Jenna Hernandez (B); 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-2). 6. Kelly Van Wyk (PC) defeated Sarah Kamp (B); 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Bush and Posthuma (PC) defeated Krejcarova and Wohlgemuth (B); 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8). 2. Kaldenberg and Elliott (B) defeated Morgan and Gu (PC); 6-4, 6-3. 3. Hernandez and Kamp (B) defeated Kramer and Olivia Van Der Pol (PC); 6-1, 6-4.

NORWALK - The Ballard girls’ tennis team had one singles player and one doubles team each finish third at the Class 1A singles and doubles regional meet in Norwalk May 15.

Anna Krejcarova placed third in singles play for Ballard with a 3-2 record. The Bomber doubles team of Lindsey Kaldenberg and Hannah Elliott also took third with a 3-2 mark.

Both teams finished just one win shy of qualifying for state.

In her first match, Krejcarova blanked Clarke’s Chassie Beydler in straight sets, winning both by 6-0 scores. In the quarterfinals she downed Audubon’s Rylie Hartl by 6-1 and 6-0 decisions.

Krejcarova came up short against Kuemper Catholic’s Isabel Schwabe in the semifinals.

Krejcarova dominated the first set, winning 6-1. But Schwabe came back with 6-0 shutout in the second, despite four of the games going to deuce.

Schwabe took the rubber set, 6-2, to win the match.

The third-place match saw Krejcarova bounce back strong. She whipped Clarke’s Megan Linskens, 6-1 and 6-0, to put her record at 14-2.

Kaldenberg and Elliott opened doubles play with a hard-fought win over Norwalk’s Alli Kreider and Kennedi Wright. Kaldenberg and Elliott opened with a 6-4 win, lost the second set by a 6-1 margin, then pulled off a 7-6 win in the third, winning the tiebreaker by a 7-5 score.

In the quarterfinals, Kaldenberg and Elliott defeated defeated Creston’s Morgan Driskell and Samantha Dunphy in straight sets, 7-5 and 6-0. That put the Bomber team in the semifinals, where they fell to Kuemper Catholic’s Samantha Schwarte and Abby Boes in a five-set battle.

Kaldenberg and Elliott scored a 6-2 win in the opening set. But Schwarte and Boes recovered for a 6-3 win in the second and took the third by a 6-2 score to win the match.

In the third-place match, Kaldenberg and Elliott swept Creston’s Maddie Frey and Megan Haley by 6-4 and 6-2 scores.

Sarah Kamp also competed in singles play, and Rachel Wohlgemuth and Jenna Hernandez took part in the doubles competition for Ballard.

Kamp suffered 6-0 and 6-3 losses to Liskins in the first round. Wohlgemuth and Hernandez dropped a three-set battle to Frey and Haley in the opening round, losing two 7-6 sets with a 6-3 victory in between.

GRINNELL - Ballard had three first-place winners at the Grinnell Invitational May 13 at Grinnell.

Sarah Kamp won the No. 2 singles competition, Rachel Wohlgemuth and Jenna Hernandez took first in the No. 2 doubles competition and Brittany Roney and Tabby Mai took first in No. 4 doubles play.

Anna Krejcarova was second in the No. 1 singles competition behind Grinnell’s Macy Harris. Ariela Johnson and Logan Conley were runner-up in the No. 3 doubles competition.

Lindsey Kaldenberg and Hannah Elliott came in third in the No. 1 doubles competition.