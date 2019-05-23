SLATER - The Ballard baseball team couldn’t overcome a difficult stretch in the sixth inning against Dallas Center-Grimes in a 5-4 season-opening loss to the Mustangs Monday at Slater.

The Bombers led 3-2 going into the top of the sixth. DCG went for three runs in their half of the inning and Ballard was unable to answer in its half of the frame.

Ballard did get one run on the board in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Jack Luster was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Reece Huen 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Ballard on offense. Nic Edwards added a solo home run, Brooks Fleischmann went 2-for-3 with two runs, Sam Petersen picked up a hit and Connor Finch scored once for the Bombers.

Cody Wolfe gave up four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in 5 ⅓ innings on the mound as the losing Bomber pitcher. Edwards allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 1 ⅔ innings.

Luke Rankin allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits with six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief as the winning DCG pitcher. Bryce Jermier was 3-for-3 with two doubles and RBIs apiece to pace DCG offensively.

DCG 5, Ballard 4

DCG 020 003 0 - 5 7 0

B 002 010 1 - 4 8 0

DCG: Logan Smith, Luke Rankin (5) and Cole Wessling.

B: Cody Wolfe, Nic Edwards (6) and Kade Reinertson.

WP: Rankin.

LP: Wolfe.

2B: DCG - Bryce Jermier 2, Cody Hall, Chase Stratton. B - Jack Luster, Reece Huen.

HR: B - Edwards.