It was a strong ending to the 2019 Iowa high school state track meet for the ADM boys and girls track squads Saturday, May 18.

The Tiger girls ended the meet placing 15th overall by medaling in five out of the nine events they were involved in and finished 15th place overall. Meanwhile, the Tiger boys ended up placing 14th overall thanks to a point total of 20.5.

Sophomore star Nate Mueller started the day off for ADM as he took on the 24 runner field in the 800-meter run. Unfortunately, due to a stumble late nearing the final leg, Mueller’s strong start was all for not as he finished 24th with a time of 2:14.60. Mueller more than made up for it in the 1600 meter run where he finished second in Class 3A with a time of 4:28.27. That mark not only gave the sophomore a second place finish in Class 3A but also marked as the 13th best 1600 meter time across all classes. The skilled senior utilized a great start and a strong final leg to capture second place, something that felt great for Mueller following the race.

“I felt like I redeemed myself from the 800,” began Mueller. “I just really wanted to put myself in position to make a run at the end with the start I had and I feel I did a good job of that through the first few legs of the race. Unfortunately, I fell short again, just have to use this as motivation for next year.”

As Mueller continues to remain motivated, the sophomore will continue his off-season with a little different flare than he has before.

“I played basketball this past winter and didn’t capitalize on the mileage I really wanted to for track,” began Mueller. “This time I won’t be involved in AAU basketball but instead put more of my time into training and getting my training up heading into cross country next season.”

Despite the sheer talent that Mueller showcased during the state meet run, the sophomore shed most of his time talking by praising those who helped him the most.

“I thank God because not everyone wakes up each day and I woke up, walked on two healthy legs, and was able to run this race today,” started Mueller. “I also want to thank my coaches because I have the best coaches in the state. What they’ve done for me and the team they’ve put together is second to none. The atmosphere surrounding meets and practices was amazing and it was all due to the coaches.”

The shuttle hurdle relay foursome of Kristen Baier, Abigail Calligan, Holland Zwank, and Anna Kenny followed and placed fifth in the final head and gained four team points thanks to their time of 1:07.50. It was a strong performance for the foursome who ended their time together extremely happy with how far they’ve come.

“Coming into the start of it all, we didn’t know if we’d even be in the finals,” began Calligan. “During prelims, we had a feeling that we could move on and just to make it to the final race and to call us a top eight team in Class 3A is amazing,” stated Kenny.

The Tiger boys took their turn in the shuttle hurdle relay final and clocked in a time of 1:02.75, less than a second off of their season-best time of 1:02.14. That placed them in seventh, something that instilled pride in the foursome.

“To make it this far is a blessing,” stated senior Lucas Heitz. “We pushed ourselves all season and to be here among the best teams in the state is a huge accomplishment in itself. It has been an amazing experience.”

Senior Anna Kenny then took on what would be the very last event she would ever partake in as a member of ADM High School girls track. Kenny tackled one of her premier events in the 100-meter hurdles and wound up finishing with a time of 15.98 seconds, less than one full second off of her season best. It was quite the mixed bag for Kenny who spoke about her final race following the event.

“It started out kind of shaky because I hit a few hurdles right away but other than that I felt pretty good about how it went,” began Kenny. “I had really good competition. To have it be my last race is bittersweet. I’m sad to see it all end but I’m so blessed just to have been a part of it all.”

Another senior who took his last step in a high school event was multi-sport phenom, Lucas Heitz. The senior took on the 110-meter hurdle finals after qualifying with a time of 15.08 seconds. Within what would be his final high school race, Heitz finished fourth in all of Class 3A with the exact same time as qualifying with 15.08 seconds.

“Overall I wanted a higher placement but I felt it was a good way to end things off with,” started Heitz. “I feel like I exploded out of the blocks really well and was happy to keep up with the first place guys for as long as I did.”

Heitz was the only remaining 110-meter hurdler returning from last year within Class 3A which added to the specialness of it all.

“It felt pretty cool knowing that I’ve been that consistent,” began Heitz. “Overall I’m not sad that it’s all done but rather happy that it happened in the first place.”

While it may be the last event as a member of ADM High School, it won’t be the last time ever that Heitz will step on a track. Following the ending of his ADM tenure, Heitz will take his talents to Central College in Pella as a member of the men’s track and field team for next season.

ADM’s Hannah Welch took on the Class 3A girls 1500 meter run and wound up finishing 23rd overall with a time of 5:18.56.