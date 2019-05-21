DES MOINES - The Collins-Maxwell track programs are starting to make a little bit of a name for themselves after picking up three medals and nearly getting a fourth at the state coed track meet last Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The Collins-Maxwell girls’ 4 X 100-meter relay team peaked at the right time to place fifth in Saturday’s Class 1A finals. Earlier in the day, Brett Livesay became the first Spartan male athlete to place at state after taking eighth in the 110 high hurdles.

Avery Fricke, Alexis Houge, Trinity Stover and Jane’e Jones ran a season-best time of 51.54 seconds in the 1A girls’ 4 X 100.

“That was awesome,” Stover said. “All the handoffs were perfect. It was great.”

Fricke and Houge got the Spartans off to a great start. Stover held strong on the third leg, then Jones managed to make up a little ground on the anchor to give her team a top-five finish.

“It just came at me and I was so excited to go get someone,” Jones said. “Then I went and got someone. It was fun.”

Collins-Maxwell easily beat its prelim time of :51.87 and also moved up two places in the 1A standings during the finals.

It was sweet vindication for the Spartans, after falling one spot shy of placing in the sprint medley earlier in the day. The same four runners finished that race in 1:55.57 to finish ninth, just six hundredths of a second from placing.

“We’ve worked so hard all year for this,” Houge said. “We’ve been perfecting everything the last few weeks.”

Tripoli won the 1A girls’ 4 X 100 in :50.73. Alburnett took first in the sprint medley with a 1:51.79 showing.

Livesay completed the 1A boys’ 110 highs in :15.73 on Friday to fall just shy of seventh place. Central Decatur’s Cole Petersen ran a :15.71.

Livesay’s prelim time was :15.32. That helped him reach the finals after being seeded 19th entering state.

“It feels pretty great, Livesay said. “I put a lot of work in the offseason and I put in a lot of work this year and it just feels like it paid off.”

The junior hurdler displayed great pride in his school — just completing its second year of existence after splitting from Baxter in 2017.

“I represented my school,” Livesay said. “Just doing all I can do to show that Collins-Maxwell’s a thing now.”

Houge was the first female from the school to place when she took eighth in the open 400 on Thursday. Houge came in seventh in the fast heat, running a PR time of 1:00.35 to break her own school record by 1.5 seconds.

“I knew I had to at least beat somebody to be able to place,” Houge said. “I just went all out and got after it.”

West Bend Mallard’s Rachel Fehr was the 1A girls’ 400 champion after running a :56.92.

Houge also ran in the 100 prelims on Thursday. She came close to reaching the finals, placing 10th after crossing the finish line in :12.99.

“That was quite the race,” Collins-Maxwell head girls’ track coach Jerry Meinerts said. “There was a .09 difference from sixth to 11th place to make finals and Alexis finished 10th, just out of qualifying for the finals. This is a great experience for her and I know that this race will sit in the back of her mind and will make her a better runner next year because of it.”

Gracie Cheville joined Fricke, Stover and Jones to place 20th in Friday’s 4 X 200 with a time of 1:52.21.

On Saturday, all 24 state-qualifier shuttle hurdle relay teams competed in the finals after Thursday’s prelims were rained out. The Collins-Maxwell team of Shasta Moody, Cheville, Josie Wierson and Fricke ran a 1:13.19 to place 16th, moving up six spots from last year’s prelim finish in the event.

In the final team standings, the Collins-Maxwell girls finished in a five-way tie for 39th in 1A with five points. The Spartan boys tied for 58th in 1A with one point.

Class 1A individual results - Collins-Maxwell

Girls

Sprint medley relay - 9. Collins-Maxwell (Avery Fricke, Trinity Stover, Jane’e Jones, Alexis Houge), 1:55.57.

Shuttle hurdle relay - 16. Collins-Maxwell (Shasta Moody, Gracie Cheville, Josie Wierson, Fricke), 1:13.19.

100-meter dash - 10. Houge, :12.99.

400-meter dash - 8. Houge, 1:00.35.

4 X 200-meter relay - 20. Collins-Maxwell (Cheville, Fricke, Stover, Jones), 1:52.21.

4 X 100-meter relay - 5. Collins-Maxwell (Fricke, Houge, Stover, Jones), :51.54.

Boys

110-meter high hurdles - 8. Brett Livesay, :15.73.