PARKERSBURG - The Colo-NESCO boys’ track team picked up two gold medals at the Falcon Invitational Monday in Parkersburg.

Devin Reed won the 110-meter high hurdles and also anchored Colo-NESCO to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay. The Royals scored 34 points to tie East Marshall for 10th out of 14 teams.

Reed finished the 110 highs in 15.71 seconds to beat out the :15.95 by Aplington-Parkersburg’s Gannon Oberhauser for first. Jack McKinney, Luke Hill and Kelly Gray joined Reed in running a 1:03.34 during the shuttle hurdle to top Denver’s 1:06.02 by a comfortable margin for first.

Reed, Hill and Gray were joined by Ethan Wilson in running a third-place time of :46.70 in the 4 X 100. Dunkerton was first in :45.50 and BCLUW took second in :46.53.

Wilson, Brighton Clatt, Chevy Dunlap and Ryan Wonders finished fifth in the 4 X 800 for the Royals with a 9:04.65 showing. Dike-New Hartford won in 8:29.36.

In the 4 X 200 Wilson, Clatt, McKinney and Hill placed seventh with a time of 1:41.98. McKinney added a seventh-place individual performance in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, seven inches.

Aplington-Parkersburg won the meet with 106.5 points. Dike-New Hartford came in second with 101 points.

Final team scores: 1. Aplington-Parkersburg 106.5 points, 2. Dike-New Hartford 101, 3. Denver 89, 4. Grundy Center 81, 5. Jesup 54.5, 6. Dunkerton 48.5, 7. South Hardin 44, 8. BCLUW 38, 9. AGWSR 35, 10. (tie) Colo-NESCO and East Marshall 34, 12. Wapsie Valley 31, 13. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27.5, 14. West Fork 17.